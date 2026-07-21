Spider-Man is kind of the definitive superhero of our time. He's been so popular for so long that we have movie adaptations of him from the last 50 years. We've seen him live-action, animated, anime, and everything you can think of in between.

Sure, Batman is pretty popular too, but I think Spider-Man edges him out because his stories are all these coming-of-age morality tales that are easier to identify with, and I think they cover the globe.

But what's the definitive ranking of the best Spider-Man movies of all time?

I took a swing at formulating some of my own.

Let's dive in.

16. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1977)

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Director: E.W. Swackhamer

E.W. Swackhamer Writer: Alvin Boretz

Alvin Boretz Cast: Nicholas Hammond, David White, Michael Pataki, Hilly Hicks, Lisa Eilbacher

The very first feature-length live-action attempt at bringing the beloved character to life. It was bold to do it all live action at a time when you had to do all these stunts.

It was originally produced as a television pilot before receiving a theatrical release internationally; this 1970s artifact sees Peter Parker fighting a mind-controlling self-help guru. Not a great villain, but a start.

It’s clunky, cheap, and goofy, but it officially started Spidey's journey on the big screen.

15. SPIDER-MAN: THE DRAGON'S CHALLENGE (1981)

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Director: Ron Satlof

Ron Satlof Writer: Lionel E. Siegel

Lionel E. Siegel Cast: Nicholas Hammond, Robert F. Simon, Rosalind Chao, Michael Zaslow

The third spliced-together theatrical release from the 1970s Nicholas Hammond TV series. While it holds nostalgic B-movie charm, it feels more like an extended TV episode than a real movie, making it a fun oddity for completionists only.

14. SPIDER-MAN STRIKES BACK (1978)

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Director: Ron Satlof

Ron Satlof Writer: Robert Janes

Robert Janes Cast: Nicholas Hammond, Robert F. Simon, JoAnna Cameron, Michael Cole

This was composed of the two-part episode "The Night of the Clones" from the 1978 series; this international theatrical release pits Peter Parker against a villain trying to blow up the World Trade Center with a homemade nuclear bomb.

I would say they probably won't use that plot again.

13. THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN 2 (2014)

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Director: Marc Webb

Marc Webb Writers: Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner

Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field

Oh, where do we begin? This movie, built on the very shaky foundation of its predecessor, tries a lot of stuff. It tries to deliver intrigue in its exploration of the Parkers’ secret life and relationship with Norman. It tries to deliver tragedy in the untimely death of Gwen Stacy. It tries to deliver electricity with Electro. (Sorry.)

While Peter contending with his parents' secret life should be rich, dramatic territory to mine, it fell flat here.

I appreciate that the writers tried to do something different, but ultimately the familial conflict doesn’t add to the character in a meaningful way.

It’s a pretty dull diversion. Gwen’s death has no emotional impact whatsoever because it’s telegraphed throughout the movie.

And Electro? Jamie Foxx tries his all to give the character dimension, but he’s far from Spidey’s greatest foe.

12. SPIDERMAN 3 (2007)

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Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Writers: Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, Alvin Sargent

Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, Alvin Sargent Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris, J.K. Simmons

I remember the disappointment like it was yesterday. Spider-Man 3 was perhaps the most anticipated movie of my young adult life.

The three-year wait between the second and third installments was interminable. Then, the trailer hit. It blew us all away. This was the grand finale, and the first two films were great. Surely, this would deliver.

Surely, this would be even better than its predecessors.

Well. We were wrong. Very wrong.

What happened exactly? Well, Raimi’s said that he had no interest in depicting characters like Venom, who the studio wanted in the film. He was forced to shoehorn the character into the movie alongside Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. And Harry’s Green Goblin.

The franchise was built to climax with a battle between best friends. For Peter and Harry to square off once and for all. It was a relationship so beautifully drawn. A fight destined to deliver us cinematic greatness.

And yet… the film’s numerous villains muddy this. It’s a confused, overstuffed, and ultimately underwhelming movie. It gave us Emo Peter Parker gifs, but that’s about it.

11. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2012)

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Director: Marc Webb

Marc Webb Writers: James Vanderbilt, Alvin Sargent, Steve Kloves

James Vanderbilt, Alvin Sargent, Steve Kloves Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, Sally Field

Despite the world’s collective disappointment with Spider-Man 3, expectations were high when this movie debuted. Spidey was back… but could this new iteration of the franchise possibly deliver the thrills of Raimi’s work? The answer was no.

Now, the movie wasn’t bad. We were forced to sit through Uncle Ben’s death a second time, but Garfield and Stone have a (clearly very real) chemistry that carries the film through its narrative missteps. It sports perhaps the weakest villain of the series in Rhys Ifans' Lizard. The Lizard's evil plot seems to be... turning everyone else into lizards. In all the superhero movies ever, that has to be the weirdest evil plot ever, right? The Lizard even says he's granting some gift to mankind with this transformation.

Really? Everyone wants to be Lizards? Why? This is a true head-scratcher. Maybe it all ties into that conspiracy theory about lizard people running the government. Lizard people plans aside, the action is boilerplate, and there isn’t a great deal of tension. I’d almost rather watch Garfield and Stone’s awkward banter for two hours. Is that weird?

10. SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (2019)

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Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Writers: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal

Stepping into a post-Endgame world was a tall task. You sort of had to rebuild the lore once again, but Far From Home leans into the teen-European-vacation vibe to give Peter room to breathe.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is a visual treat with his illusion-based set pieces, making for a fun, globe-trotting adventure that pushes Tom Holland's Spidey straight into adulthood.

9. CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016)

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Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland

Spider-Man’s grand entry into the MCU stole the entire movie and launched a star in Tom Holland. With just a quick bedroom chat alongside Tony Stark and an iconic airport battle sequence, Tom Holland instantly proved that a younger, high-school-aged Peter Parker could work beautifully in a modern cinematic landscape.

8. AVENGERS: ENDGAME (2019)

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Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tom Holland

Though Spidey's screen time is concentrated in the epic final battle, his return from the Snap and emotional reunion with Tony Stark form the heart of Peter's MCU character arc, setting the stage for his post-Iron Man legacy.

7. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018)

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Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin

Peter Parker goes to space, gets the Iron Spider suit, holds his own against Thanos on Titan, and delivers one of the most heartbreaking, improvised lines in superhero movie history ("Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good...").

A massive ensemble piece where Spidey truly shines.

6. SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (2023)

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Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Writers: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac

Building on the foundation of its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse is a jaw-dropping visual masterpiece.

There were times in this movie that I had no idea how they were doing what they were doing, but I was along for the ride and holding on for dear life.

It pushes the boundaries of animation to its absolute limits, elevating Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy's story with deeper emotional stakes, an unforgettable soundtrack, and an unprecedented exploration of fate vs. free will.

5. SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (2017)

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Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Writers: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr.

I’ll be honest. By the time this film was released, I had serious Spider-Man fatigue. We already had two incarnations of the character, and while Marvel’s involvement in the project was encouraging… what more could a Spider-Man origin story really offer?

Working from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s smart, nuanced script, Jon Watts crafted a superhero film for the ages. Michael Keaton’s Vulture is the most compelling villain we’ve seen in a superhero film since Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Yeah, I said it. The pre-prom car confrontation between Keaton and Holland is the tensest, pulse-pounding scene in the history of the franchise. It features no web-slinging. No explosions. Not even a hint of action. It’s human drama. And it’s amazing. So is this movie.

4. SPIDER-MAN (2002)

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Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Writers: David Koepp

David Koepp Cast: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, Rosemary Harris

The film that built an empire. Raimi’s debut was stunning. It set the standard for what a superhero movie should be. I had never seen the spectacle on such a grand scale.

The movie’s fun, tense, thrilling… if you don’t enjoy it, you may not have a soul. You’ve heard Uncle Ben’s words a thousand times - with great power comes great responsibility.

Peter’s arc is about learning this lesson. And he does, in the most heartbreaking way. Not only does he have to put his romance with Mary Jane on hold, but he’s also harboring a terrible secret (Norman was the Green Goblin!) that puts him at odds with his best friend Harry.

By the end of the movie, Peter’s no longer a plucky neighborhood teenager. He’s an adult carrying a great burden. In short, he’s Spider-Man.

3. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (2021)

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Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Writers: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Pure, unadulterated fan service executed with genuine heart. No Way Home brought three generations of Spider-Man cinema together under one roof, using multiversal chaos to deliver profound closure for Garfield and Maguire while giving Holland's Peter Parker his most tragic and authentic Spider-Man reset yet.

2. SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (2018)

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Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman Writers: Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman

Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, Liev Schreiber

How do you take a character you have seen do it all and find a new way to put him on screen? Well, what if you use animation as a medium and then flip all the conventions on its head to jump through space and time to address all the Spier-man stuff we've seen before?

This movie should not work, and the fact that it's one of the best films of the last 25 years says something.

Ambitious, innovative, and refreshingly diverse, the animated flick goes places Spidey never has before.

I hope we get so many more of these, but I wish they didn't take so long to come out!

1. SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

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Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Writers: Alvin Sargent (Screenplay), Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Michael Chabon (Story)

Alvin Sargent (Screenplay), Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Michael Chabon (Story) Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris, J.K. Simmons

Well, you knew this was our number one. Spider-Man 2 is a perfect film. It has it all! Alfred Molina’s iconic performance as the Doc Oc. Harry’s brilliantly charted evolution from friend to foe. Peter’s attempt to hang up the suit and rededicate himself to Mary Jane. Oh, and that heart-stopping train sequence.

Spider-Man 2 is so much more than a popcorn movie. It’s a film that examines love, legacy, and identity in meaningful ways. It’s number one by a comfortable margin here because it is that damn good. In a century, if the Earth still exists, we’ll look back at this movie and The Dark Knight as the premiere films of the superhero era.

Summing Up The Spider-Man Rankings

Now you know where I stand. Got a different opinion? Sling that right into the comments. Want to argue over other movies?

Let me know which other characters we should write about in the comments.