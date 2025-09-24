In a move that has sent ripples of excitement through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvin Jones III has been cast as the villain Tombstone in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jones actually voiced the character in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so it's pretty cool he now gets to bring the character to life in a live-action role.

Tombstone, also known as Lonnie Lincoln, is a prominent figure in Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. He is an albino crime boss with superhuman strength and durability. His skin is impenetrable, and he's got some strong teeth.

The casting of Jones as Tombstone adds another layer of intrigue to the Spider-Man saga. Will this be a more grounded New York movie, especially with a mafioso as the main villain? Or will it continue to expand on multiverses and other things Marvel has introduced recently?

Time will tell.

Jones is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having previously portrayed Tobias Whale in the CW's Black Lightning.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Jon Bernthal reprising his role as The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. You also get Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, whose roles haven’t been disclosed, alongside Zendaya, who returns as Michelle Jones-Watson.

The movie is in production right now, but that got delayed a bit after Tom Holland got a concussion from performing a stunt on set.

It's still scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

Let us know what you think of this casting in the comments.