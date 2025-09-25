I'm a nerd, and I'm especially a nerd for villains. I can remember one day, when I was young (and nerdy), I had just made a trip to Hot Topic for a new Spider-Man 2 poster of Doc Ock. My younger sister lamented, "My sister's in love with an octopus!"

Well, no, but I do love me a good villain, and I especially love villains in the Spider-Man universe. They are interesting, diverse, and usually come with a lot of emotional baggage.

Spider-Man's recent movies have delivered some genuinely compelling villains—characters that work not just as obstacles for Peter Parker, but as complex antagonists with clear motivations and arcs.

Here's how the best of them stack up.

Honorable Mention: Venom, Spider-Man 3

There's one villain that deserves acknowledgment, even if he doesn't quite make the main ranking. Venom in Spider-Man 3 is one of the most divisive villain portrayals in Spider-Man history.

Okay, there's a lot about this movie that doesn't work. But Topher Grace's Eddie Brock brought a sneering, petulant energy to the villain that worked better than many remember. And this movie also gave us a dark Peter Parker and that iconic montage.

Raimi originally didn't include Venom in this script. He told Collider:

Avi Arad, my partner and the former president of Marvel at the time, said to me, "Sam, you're not paying attention to the fans enough. You need to think about them. You've made two movies now with your favorite villains, and now you're about to make another one with your favorite villains. The fans love Venom, he is the fan favorite. All Spider-Man readers love Venom, and even though you came from '70s Spider-Man, this is what the kids are thinking about. Please incorporate Venom, listen to the fans now."

This didn't quite work out. But at least we got those finger guns from Peter.

5. Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and No Way Home

Jamie Foxx's Max Dillon is fun but suffers from being caught between two very different versions of the same character. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he was compared unfavorably to Jim Carrey's Riddler in Batman Forever. Overwrought and obsessed.

Admittedly, the film gave him a poorly written character with little potential, transforming him from worshipping Spider-Man to seeking vengeance over something as trivial as Spidey forgetting his name.

No Way Home was a redemptive moment that allowed Foxx to refine the character with a complete redesign and improved dialogue. Foxx told Marvel that "the fact that I'm coming to this new universe and I look different, and the fact that they were able to craft something that was slick, simplified, but cool" helped the character work better.

4. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck works well as a manipulative presence and has an iconic look. His motivation—being fired by Tony Stark for creating B.A.R.F. technology—connects him to the broader MCU but makes him feel a little derivative rather than unique to Spider-Man's world. But we love a guy whose origins lead back to work as a special effects artist.

The illusion sequences in his film are genuinely spectacular, with critics noting that they were "arguably more mind-bending than those in Doctor Strange." Gyllenhaal clearly relished the role.

But the character suffers from the same problems that plague many MCU villains. As one critic noted, Jake Gyllenhaal "takes a bland role and runs off with a movie," but the writing doesn't give him enough substance to work with.

3. Vulture (Michael Keaton), Spider-Man: Homecoming

Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes is everything a modern villain should be. He was grounded, sympathetic, and directly connected to the hero's journey. The LA Times praised the Vulture as "one of the strongest, most sympathetic villains of the entire series." Comic Book Resources wrote, "Keaton makes his baddie a working-class hero gone off the rails. And so gives us the best MCU villain we've seen since Loki."

Toomes has a relatable motivation. As Keaton explained in USA Today, "He probably would have a strong argument that he never got a fair shot—a lot of 'Why not me? Where's mine?'"

Co-producer Eric Hauserman Carroll added that The Vulture "has a bone to pick" with Tony Stark and "sort of becomes the dark Tony Stark."

He's not a megalomaniac—he's a working-class guy driven out of business by forces beyond his control. The revelation that he's Liz Allan's father creates genuine dramatic tension without feeling contrived.

2. Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man and No Way Home

Willem Dafoe's portrayal of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin is the perfect psychological foil to Spider-Man across two eras of filmmaking. His original 2002 performance in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man created the template for comic book movie villains, while his return in No Way Home proved that some villains are truly timeless.

Director Sam Raimi understood that the Green Goblin would allow him to tap into his horror movie instincts, creating a villain that was both terrifying and operatic. Dafoe's performance gave us impressive range, with critics praising how "he charted Norman Osborn's experimental serum-fueled descent into madness" while maintaining the character's complicated relationship with Peter.

The infamous Thanksgiving dinner scene remains one of the best villain moments in any comic book film, showing Dafoe's ability to be campy and threatening at the same time.

In No Way Home, the Green Goblin takes Peter to his absolute darkest place, forcing the character to choose heroism over revenge.

1. Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Spider-Man 2 and No Way Home

Okay, so maybe I gave away my pick at the start, but I'm an Ock girlie through and through. In my opinion, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus represents the absolute pinnacle of Spider-Man villainy on screen.

Nearly 20 years after his debut, many critics still argue that Doc Ock is the best Spider-Man villain on-screen, and the reasoning isn't just nostalgia.

Otto Octavius has the most complex and emotional character arc of all these villains. He becomes a villain "kind of reluctantly—or almost by accident," as Molina himself described in a behind-the-scenes video.

The character begins as a mentor to Peter Parker, who wants to become his equal in science, making his fall genuinely devastating. Octavius then loses everything, except for the inventions that turn on him, wholly focused on their work. Critics noted that Molina made "a pleasingly complex villain" and earned comparisons to classic tragic figures from literature.

The technical achievement was also super impressive in Spider-Man 2. Each of Molina's four mechanical tentacles was controlled by puppeteers who rehearsed every scene to give natural movement. According to The Associated Press, Molina even named them Larry, Harry, Moe, and Flo, with Flo handling "all the delicate intricate stuff to do," such as removing Octavius's glasses or lighting his cigar. The practical effects still hold up (and how cute are those names, honestly).

But the real magic is in Molina's performance. He played Doctor Octopus completely straight and with conviction, never winking at the camera despite the absurdity of a man with sentient mechanical arms.

Roger Ebert gave the film four stars, calling it "the best superhero movie since the modern genre was launched with Superman." Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times noted the performance's power, writing, "Doc Ock grabs this film with his quartet of sinisterly serpentine mechanical arms and refuses to let go."

Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige acknowledged that "you can't get better than Alfred Molina as Doc Ock" (via FilmIsNow Epic Movie Zone).

Molina's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home reinforced his greatness, as he brought the same gravitas and emotional depth to a brief appearance that made his original performance so memorable.

Long live Doc Ock.