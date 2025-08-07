One of the Most Popular Tamron Lenses of All Time is Coming to Nikon and Canon Systems
The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is getting Nikon Z-mount and Canon RF-mount versions. Here’s what you need to know about this popular all-in-one zoom.
Originally released back in 2021, the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD has proven to be one of the most versatile and popular superzoom lenses for all types of videographers and hybrid content creators.
Originally just available for Sony and Fujifilm, it’s been a long time coming for this popular Tamron to be expanded to other camera systems. And, if we’re going by brand popularity and usage rates, then Canon and Nikon are certainly two of the top options out there waiting for a lens like this.
Featuring a focal range that has a full-frame equivalent of a 27-450mm, yet packed into a compact form factor, let’s explore how this Tamron 18-300mm is ideal for many shooting scenarios.
The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD
Designed as a versatile superzoom ideal for content realtors who want an all-rounder that can cover virtually any shooting situation, the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is most chiefly characterized by its 16.6x zoom ratio and a minimum focus distance of only 5.9".
It’s a bit of a buzzword these days, but Tamron is marketing the lens as an “all-in-one” option for Canon and Nikon shooters. With the lens’ fast and precise autofocus mechanism, the lens should be able to provide some of the best performance in its class, and it's aided by the proprietary Vibration Compensation system that supports stable photography and videography even at ultra-telephoto focal lengths.
Canon and Nikon Camera System Compatible
It sounds like both mount versions of the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD are pretty much the same, except the Canon RF-mount will be a tiny bit smaller than the Nikon Z-mount version. Both versions will feature Tamron's Vibration Compensation that uses a free-floating element, controlled through two gyroscopic sensors to measure the horizontal and vertical vibrations and compensate accordingly, eliminating camera shake.
Furthermore, two VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motors should be able to deliver quiet, quick, and precise focusing performance to suit both stills and video applications. This focusing system offers a minimum focusing distance of 5.9' when fully zoomed out, and a 1:2 maximum magnification ratio at the wide end of the zoom range.
Price and Availability
The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VX is out and available today with the previous mount options currently shipping, and the new Nikon and Canon versions set to ship here in September. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- APS-C | f/3.5-6.3 to f/22-40
- 29-480mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- All-in-One, Wide-to-Tele Zoom
- VXD Linear AF Motor
- Maximum Magnification: 1:2
- VC Image Stabilization
- Weather-Sealed Construction
Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Lens
The 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD from Tamron is a versatile superzoom ideal for photographers who want an all-rounder that covers virtually any shooting situation.
