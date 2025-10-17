When launching a career in filmmaking and videography, one often thinks only in terms of the camera and the project. And while it's true that a good filmmaker can work with whatever gear is given to them, there can often be blind spots about all of the external gear and add-ons that are usually (almost) required for your shoots.

Once you get a camera that you love, the real challenges of finding the right rig begin. To help you rig up your favorite mirrorless camera systems to their full powers, for our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we're looking at some on-sale camera cages from Tilta.

Check out some top options below.

Tilta Full Camera Cage for Nikon Z9: $49

Tilta Full Camera Cage for Canon R5 & R6 V2: $49

Tilta Full Camera Cage V2 for Sony FX3 & FX30: $83

You can find more filmmaking deals here.