Rig Up Your Favorite Cameras With These On-Sale Modular Tilta Camera Cages
For our "Deals of the Week" we look at some camera cage options for a few of the most popular camera systems.
When launching a career in filmmaking and videography, one often thinks only in terms of the camera and the project. And while it's true that a good filmmaker can work with whatever gear is given to them, there can often be blind spots about all of the external gear and add-ons that are usually (almost) required for your shoots.
Once you get a camera that you love, the real challenges of finding the right rig begin. To help you rig up your favorite mirrorless camera systems to their full powers, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're looking at some on-sale camera cages from Tilta.
Check out some top options below.
- Tilta Full Camera Cage for Nikon Z9: $49
- Tilta Full Camera Cage for Canon R5 & R6 V2: $49
- Tilta Full Camera Cage V2 for Sony FX3 & FX30: $83
