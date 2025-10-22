Tilta has introduced an innovative and unique piece of gear that could be a welcome addition to many rigs and production workflows. The Adjustable ARCA Receiver is a unique and lightweight option to mount a battery plate to a camera without traditional baseplates and 15mm rods.

Let’s take a look at the Tilta Mini PD V-Mount Battery Plate with Adjustable ARCA Receiver and explore what it can offer.

The Tilta Mini PD V-Mount Battery Plate with Adjustable ARCA Receiver Credit: Tilta Designed to help crews work faster and smarter, once attached via a DJI standard ARCA Quick Release Plate (or a compatible camera cage), the Adjustable ARCA Receiver can extend to move the battery plate closer or farther from the camera body. Also featuring a swivel hinge, this will allow crews to adjust the angle of their battery relative to their camera body. The battery plate will further allow crews to extend the operating time of their camera and accessories via larger capacity V-Mount batteries and features multiple power output options such as a 60W PD USB-C, a P-Tap, and a 2-Pin Lemo connection. Perhaps most unique to this plate offering will be its integrated strap slots, which will allow users to connect an included security strap to their V-Mount battery, limiting the possibility of accidental disconnection.