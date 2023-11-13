Have you considered submitting an application for a development program or a writer’s lab, but you don’t know where to start? You’re unsure what you should include in your application, and you don’t know what to expect if you do get accepted.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with the Director of Artist Programs at Tribeca Studios, Bryce Norbitz, to discuss:

  • Artist development programs and how they help new filmmakers
  • What Bryce focuses on when she first reads an application
  • The benefit of applying to a program even if you don’t get accepted
  • What the jury has to consider when deciding on a program winner
  • The credibility that comes with being a program finalist
  • What it looks like to work with a brand partnership on your film
  • When you should avoid submitting your story to a lab or program
  • What applicants should include in their submissions
  • Attending small, community-driven festivals in order to network
  • Powerful reasons to attend film festivals as an emerging filmmaker

