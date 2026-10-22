Everyone loves new lenses to explore. They're new and cool, but they often pack innovative features you might not have seen before. They also can just help drive prices down and keep the market fresh. Plus, they sometimes look pretty neat in new colors.

Following up on other new lenses from the same series which we’ve covered before, like an 85mm version , TTArtisan is back with a 50mm model for full-frame mirrorless cameras, ideal for everyday use. Let’s check it out and these new finishes.

The TTArtisan AF 50mm f/1.8 NEO Lens Like other lenses in TTArtisan's Neo line, this 50mm model features a wide maximum aperture that should help shooters in difficult lighting scenarios by giving them solid control over depth of field. The lens will feature an 18.9" minimum focusing distance that will further help photographers or videographers booking to shoot up close and personal with their subjects, whether those be actors, interviewees, or documentary work. The lens uses a fast STM motor and is lightweight and compact, yet still delivers smooth, quiet autofocus to support both manual and auto shooting styles.

Price and Availability What’s most unique about the lens, and part of why it’s so cheap, is that by removing its focus and aperture rings, these Neo lenses simplify their design and offer an efficient, hassle-free shooting experience. If you’d like to check the lens out yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full Frame | f/1.8 to f/16

Normal Length Prime Lens

STM Autofocus Motor

Subject Detection

12 Elements in 8 Groups

2 ED and 4 HRI Elements

7-Blade Diaphragm

Minimum Focus Distance: 18.9"

Filter Size: 52mm