Now that's a camera lens price we can get behind.

While you can always search for used and other non-mainstream brands for cheaper lenses, if you’re looking for a specific type of full-frame, wide-angle lens for your projects and you are hoping to both buy new and stay within a budget, this new TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens could be a nice option to consider.

Ultra-tiny and ultra-lightweight, this pancake prime still packs full-frame, all-purpose features and is designed specifically for your Sony E-mount camera system. Let’s check it out.

The TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens

Ideally designed to be a nice wide option for Sony E-mount shooters, this new TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens should be quite capable, as it will provide an 84° angle of view for capturing landscapes, street scenes, portraits, and any other wide-angle looks you might be after for your photo or video projects.

The lens will feature your usual autofocus options, including a powerful VCM motor with eye and face detection to help ensure sharp, in-focus imagery.

The lens will also be able to provide a 11.8" minimum focus distance for working up-close to subjects and comes with a lever-operated cover for protection against scratches while not in use.

Price and Availability

Credit: TTArtisan

While it's not super remarkable beyond its size and price, if you’re in the market for an affordable wide-angle pancake lens that could be a solid all-purpose option for filmmakers, photographers, or hybrid creators on the run and on a budget, it’s worth checking out.

Here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • Full-Frame | Fixed f/3.8
  • Wide-Angle Pancake Lens
  • VCM AF Motor with Eye & Face Detection
  • Lever-Operated Front Lens Cover
  • Minimum Focusing Distance: 11.8"
  • ASPH. & ED Lens Elements
  • USB-C Firmware Port

TTArtisan 24mm f/3.8 Mini AF Lens

static.bhphoto.com

An ultra-lightweight pancake prime with classic styling, the 24mm f/3.8 Mini AF Lens from TTArtisan is an all-purpose lens designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Its wide focal length provides an 84° angle of view for capturing landscapes, street scenes, portraits, and more.

$99
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
ttartisansony e-mount lensfull-frame lenspancake lensttartisan af 24mm f3.8 mini full-frame pancake lens
Cinematography & CamerasTopics