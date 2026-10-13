Do You Have a Sony E-Mount Camera and $100? You Might Want to Check This New Lens Out
Let’s check out this new AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens from TTARTISAN, tiny, lightweight, and ready for your Sony E-mount camera for under $100.
Now that's a camera lens price we can get behind.
While you can always search for used and other non-mainstream brands for cheaper lenses, if you’re looking for a specific type of full-frame, wide-angle lens for your projects and you are hoping to both buy new and stay within a budget, this new TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens could be a nice option to consider.
Ultra-tiny and ultra-lightweight, this pancake prime still packs full-frame, all-purpose features and is designed specifically for your Sony E-mount camera system. Let’s check it out.
The TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens
Ideally designed to be a nice wide option for Sony E-mount shooters, this new TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini Full-Frame Pancake Lens should be quite capable, as it will provide an 84° angle of view for capturing landscapes, street scenes, portraits, and any other wide-angle looks you might be after for your photo or video projects.
The lens will feature your usual autofocus options, including a powerful VCM motor with eye and face detection to help ensure sharp, in-focus imagery.
The lens will also be able to provide a 11.8" minimum focus distance for working up-close to subjects and comes with a lever-operated cover for protection against scratches while not in use.
Price and Availability
Credit: TTArtisan
While it's not super remarkable beyond its size and price, if you’re in the market for an affordable wide-angle pancake lens that could be a solid all-purpose option for filmmakers, photographers, or hybrid creators on the run and on a budget, it’s worth checking out.
Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | Fixed f/3.8
- Wide-Angle Pancake Lens
- VCM AF Motor with Eye & Face Detection
- Lever-Operated Front Lens Cover
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 11.8"
- ASPH. & ED Lens Elements
- USB-C Firmware Port
TTArtisan 24mm f/3.8 Mini AF Lens
An ultra-lightweight pancake prime with classic styling, the 24mm f/3.8 Mini AF Lens from TTArtisan is an all-purpose lens designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Its wide focal length provides an 84° angle of view for capturing landscapes, street scenes, portraits, and more.
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