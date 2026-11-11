The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF is getting another boost, as Blackmagic Design has announced another update to the top-of-the-line large-format cinema camera. Blackmagic Camera update 10.3.4 is squarely focused on the URSA Cine 12K LF and is set to offer improvements in several shooting workflows.

If you’re a Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF owner, renter, or interested party, here’s what you need to know about this latest camera update.

Blackmagic Camera Update 10.3.4 As mentioned above, this latest Blackmagic Camera Update (version 10.3.4) focuses on only one camera. This is something Blackmagic Design has been doing fairly recently: dropping notable, but not often major, improvements for some of its flagship cinema and broadcast cameras. The latest update is strictly focused on the URSA Cine 12K LF and will add the following improvements and features: Improved 2110 talkback.

Improved 2110 multicast support.

Improved IS-07 tally support. Credit: Blackmagic Design

How to Download and Install If this sounds like an update that you’re interested in and some support that could give your workflows a boost, you can find more info on how to download and install this latest Blackmagic Camera update on the company’s website here .