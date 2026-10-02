Maybe it’s just a sign of the times, or at least the economy, but a company putting out a new product that promises “pure image, nothing extra” is kind of refreshing. Likely designed for iPhone SE owners, this new AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo from TTArtisan aims to offer straightforward operation and a classic focal length.

And, you know, that can actually be a good thing, especially when you consider its price.

Set to retail for under $100, the TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo becomes a bit more intriguing, and perfectly capable too. Here’s what you need to know.

The TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo Lens Credit: TTArtisan Designed with a simple, no-frills style, the TTArtisan AF 85mm f/1.8 Neo isn’t as bare as it might sound. It’s just as capable as many other lenses in its class, and close to its price point. The lens was designed to capture complementary portraits and serve photographers and videographers alike. The lens features a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture and a 29° field of view, which should help it unlock solid background separation and sharp subject detail, even when shooting wide open. The lens will feature an internal STM autofocus motor that is rapid and smooth, with a minimum focus distance of 2.6' for dynamic close-ups. It will also come with a fiberglass design with no manual controls, which should make it easier to personalize with stickers or separately available camera shells—whatever you’re into.

Price and Availability Credit: TTArtisan Overall, this lens's appeal comes down to its price and versatility as a long lens in certain shooting scenarios. If you’d like more info, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/1.8 to f/16 Aperture

Telephoto Prime Ideal for Portraits

Sharp Subject Detail | Smooth Bokeh

STM Autofocus Motor | 2.6' Close Focus

2 ED & 2 High-Index Optical Elements

Reinforced, Lightweight Fiberglass Build

62mm Front Filter Thread