Who doesn’t love some spicy rumors in the photo and video industry to start their days? According to a recent interview with the Viltrox management team, it certainly sounds like the Chinese-based lens manufacturer isn’t denying, or ruling out, plans to release its own digital camera one day.

Best known for their versatile and affordable lenses, which are popular options among both photographers and videographers, Viltrox occupies an interesting spot in the current photo and video market.

Yet, while the camera market might be bigger in some ways, or at least much more competitive with brands investing substantial amounts in R&D to chase the flashiest specs for new releases, adding another quality manufacturer to the mix that thoroughly understands its own niche could be quite interesting indeed.

Here’s what we know so far.