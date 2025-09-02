Another new fast, cinematic, and affordable Viltrox prime lens is joining the company’s popular PRO series lineup. The new Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro is set to arrive here for Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts and should continue a trend of high-quality, yet still affordable, prime lenses that are great options for hybrid shooters and run-and-gun content creators.

Let’s look at this fast portrait-length prime and explore what its 84mm full-frame equivalent view can offer with its f/1.2 maximum aperture and surprisingly striking bokeh.

The Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro Designed to be a fast portrait-length prime for Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras, this new AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro E Lens from Viltrox is set to join the brand's PRO series lineup of high-quality optics. Powered by a VCM focusing motor that is utilized to deliver accurate and reliable autofocusing, the Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro has an 84mm full-frame equivalent view and benefits from an impressive f/1.2 maximum aperture, enabling portraits with striking bokeh. The lens is also Waterproof and anti-smudge coating for repelling liquids, has a 67mm filter thread for wide compatibility with lens accessories, and has access to a USB-C interface for firmware upgrades.

Price and Availability The Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro is available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping in late September 2025. Here are the full specs and purchase options. APS-C | f/1.2 to f/16

84mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Fast Portrait-Length Prime

VCM Focusing Motor

1 ED, 1 ASPH & 3 HR Lens Elements

HD Multilayer Nanocoating

67mm Filter Thread

USB-C Port for Firmware Upgrades