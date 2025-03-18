Sometimes, the most basic parts of filmmaking are the hardest to define. Take the idea of a scene. What is a scene? We know there are no films and TV shows without them and chances are you know what a scene is, or even have a few favorites. But how do you put what it is into words?

Today, I want to give a scene definition, look at some examples, and get into why they matter so much in storytelling.

Let's dive in.

Scene Definition A scene is a segment of a story where characters interact, dialogue unfolds, and events transpire, contributing to the overall narrative. Essentially, it's a "mini-story" within the larger plot.



The Elements of a Scene What goes into creating a scene? I want to look at some of the elements you need to have in order to make sure you have a completed work. Now, if you were writing a screenplay, these elements would all be in the slugline. In storytelling, you want the audience to be clear on these things so they can picture what's happening in their minds and they get invested in the story, Setting: A scene is defined by the physical location where it occurs. Many times, changes in location typically indicate a new scene.

Time: What time of day is it? A shift in time can also mark the start of a new scene.

Characters: Who is in the scene? Their interactions, dialogue, and actions are essential to moving the story forward.

Action and Dialogue: All scenes involve some sort of action, which can range from physical movement to internal decisions. Sometimes, dialogue plays a role in revealing character, advancing the plot, and creating tension.

Structure: A good scene often contains a beginning, middle, and end. Where something changes during the scene.



Famous Scene Examples 'Citizen Kane' CREDIT: Warner Bros. Like I said in the opening, if you love film ant TV, you probably have some favorite scenes that pop out for you. Let's take a look at some famous scenes as examples. The shower scene - Psycho: Alfred Hitchcock's masterful use of editing and sound creates a scene of unparalleled suspense and terror. We're in a shower, there's a killer and a protagonist. It's night. And we get tension as someone creeps in and commits a murder. E.T. and Elliott flying - E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: We're with a kid and an alien as he takes him to phone home. In the scene, ET makes the bike fly, and we go across the sky. The image of them flying across the moon is a cinematic icon, representing wonder, friendship, and the power of imagination. The "Rosebud" scene - Citizen Kane: It's the last scene of the movie, so you know it's memorable. We're inside Kane's bedroom as he dies. Then we transition to a furnace where we see a sled being placed inside. The revelation of the word "Rosebud" leaves the audience pondering the entire film's meaning.

Summing Up Scenes That's my definition of a scene. Of course, when it comes to storytelling, you want to link all your scenes together so they become the sum of something and not just tangential experiences. That's the real magic of movies and TV.



Let me know what you think in the comments.