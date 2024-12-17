When marketing a movie, one of the best things that can happen is that it creates enough buzz that it piques the interest of the masses enough to consistently search for it online. Although this is much easier for big-budget blockbusters, considering they tend to have tons more money to market, there are always some exceptions—like this year with the extremely popular Terrifier 3.

An obvious trend in this list is that pretty much all of them are sequels, save Saltburn, which wasn't even released this year, interestingly enough. But that just goes to show if you make something audacious and bold—much like Terrifier 3—it's bound to get the attention of an audience.

So, whether you're a fan of Superhero blockbusters, slasher movies, or animated sequels, it's likely you typed in one or all of these movies in your search bar this year. Read below for the top 10 movies worth a Google in 2024.

'Dune: Part 2' We covered Dune: Part 2quite a lot this year—mostly because it's an incredible feat of filmmaking. It makes a lot of sense why Dune: Part 2would garner a lot of research, it being a highly anticipated sequel to a highly popular blockbuster for one, but also considering its built-in fanbase from the popular fantasy series. Not to mention all of the cool BTS explainers of how they shot some of the coolest scenes of the year.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' With 36 years of hype behind it, it makes a ton of sense that Beetlejuice Beetlejuicewould spawn a lot of excitement and research. We had a blast with this hilarious return to form from Tim Burton.

'Inside Out 2' Anyone who's experienced anxiety on any level can relate to the all-too-real personification at the heart of Inside Out 2. If you're like me and have been haunted by its self-destructive clutches well into adulthood, it may even make you shed a little tear. Is the cause for its search optimization "anxiety support groups after seeing Inside Out 2"? Just me ad probably just because it's a popular sequel? Cool.

'It Ends With Us' If I'm being honest, I didn't see It Ends With Us, but I am aware of all the drama on the press tour with the Gossip Girl herself, Blake Lively. People love hot goss, so maybe that's why. I don't know. XOXO, or whatever.

'Saltburn' Saltburn is the only movie on this list that didn't release in theaters this year, so it's a bit surprising, but it did release at the end of last year, so perhaps that's why. With it's stylish and striking visuals to its nude "Murder on the Dance Floor" conclusion, there's a lot to talk about, that's for sure.



'Twisters' Twistersis our crowd-pleasing blockbuster of the summer, country-fried with superstar Glenn Powell as a charming cowboy, and taking one of the most successful disaster movies of all time and simply upping the ante with a single "S". Do our heroes kiss at the end, or nah? Is this what people searched, or nah? Keep on searching, readers.



'Deadpool & Wolverine' If you still haven't gotten Madonna's "Like a Prayer" out of your head, you can thank your pals Deadpool and Wolverine for that one. Deadpool & Wolverinewas a summer smash hit, and, in my opinion? Well deserved. Despite comic book fatigueDeadpool & Wolverine found a way to combine two studios' universes in a way that was fresh and fun to watch. It has it's haters, sure, but if you're able to enjoy it it's a pretty fun time.



'Despicable Me 4' Okay, look. While the Despicable Me franchise might have reached a point where they've lost their original charm, I'll admit—I love me some minions. These little yellow balls of gibberish and slapstick are funny, and I have no shame standing by my minions in pride. Despicable Me 4 was MEGA MINIONS and also (a dramatically underused) Will Ferrell, so of course, it was going to be popular. All there's left to say is ba-na-na.



'Terrifier 3' Terrifier 3 made waves as the most successful and profitable unrated movie of all time, so it makes a lot of sense that so many people searched for it. This is a franchise that really goes all out and takes no prisoners—an impressive feat of horror filmmaking on every level.

'Alien: Romulus' And, finally, we end with Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus. Once again a long-running franchise entry, Romulus also stands out for its bridge between Alien movies old and new, taking us back to the feel of Ridley Scott's original while incorporating some bits throughout the entire franchise. We also get that totally wild Xenomorph-Engineer hybrid baby thing at the end and I'm sure everyone was looking that up!

So, as it seems, people like to search Google for sequels, but, sometimes, they like to search for Saltburn, too. Will Saltburn continue its reign of SEO and be searched upon for years to come?

We'll have to wait and see.