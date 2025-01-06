Hollywood's biggest night has come and gone. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, just ended, and the entire night was kind of a blur of speeches, hilarious sketches, and a few upsets.

Emilia Pérez led the nominations with a staggering ten nods, but did it sweep the awards? Which films and television shows surprised critics and emerged victorious? Did The Brutalist pick up anything?

Let's dive into the categories and see who won.

The 2025 Golden Globe Winners Best film – musical or comedy Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked Best film – drama The Brutalist – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5 Best male actor in a film – drama Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Best female actor in a film – drama Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here – WINNER

Kate Winslet, Lee Best television series – drama The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

Squid Game Best female actor in a television series – drama Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER Best television series – musical or comedy Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks – WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building Best television limited series, anthology series or television film Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country Cinematic and box office achievement Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked – WINNER

The Wild Robot Best original song – film Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress, Challengers

El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Forbidden Road, Better Man

Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez Best original score – film The Brutalist

Challengers – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot Best director – film Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light Best film – animated Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER

Zendaya, Challengers Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film Colin Farrell, The Penguin – WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley Best film – non-English language All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio Best standup comedy on television Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings Best screenplay – film Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER Best supporting male actor on television Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Best supporting female actor on television Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country Best male actor in a television series – drama Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman Best male actor in a supporting role in a film Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER Best female actor in a supporting role in a film Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

