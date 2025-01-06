Who Won the 2025 Golden Globes?
Check out all the winners and see if your favorites picked up any statues.
Jan 06, 2025
Hollywood's biggest night has come and gone. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, just ended, and the entire night was kind of a blur of speeches, hilarious sketches, and a few upsets.
Emilia Pérez led the nominations with a staggering ten nods, but did it sweep the awards? Which films and television shows surprised critics and emerged victorious? Did The Brutalist pick up anything?
Let's dive into the categories and see who won.
The 2025 Golden Globe Winners
Best film – musical or comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best film – drama
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best male actor in a film – drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best female actor in a film – drama
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here – WINNER
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Best television series – drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr and Mrs Smith
- Shōgun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best female actor in a television series – drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER
Best television series – musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks – WINNER
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked – WINNER
- The Wild Robot
Best original song – film
- Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
- Compress/Repress, Challengers
- El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- Forbidden Road, Better Man
- Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot
- Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Best original score – film
- The Brutalist
- Challengers – WINNER
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- The Wild Robot
Best director – film
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Best film – animated
- Flow – WINNER
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER
- Zendaya, Challengers
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin – WINNER
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best film – non-English language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- The Girl With the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best standup comedy on television
- Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Best screenplay – film
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best supporting male actor on television
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best supporting female actor on television
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best male actor in a television series – drama
- Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
