How do you adapt a novel that takes place almost entirely inside the stomach of a sperm whale? For writer-director Brian Duffield and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Daniel Kraus, the answer started with admitting they didn't know how to pull it off.

In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, host GG Hawkins speaks with Duffield and Kraus about bringing Whalefall, starring Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin, from page to screen.

They discuss the scientific research behind the story, the challenges of adapting a novel with dozens of flashbacks, building practical whale interiors with Wētā Workshop, and directing a physically demanding survival thriller. Duffield explains why acknowledging uncertainty helped build trust with studio executives and how surrounding himself with collaborative crew members made an unusually challenging production possible.

Plus, Kanopy's Aaron Spears and Matt Lewis stop by to discuss the Crypt Collection, practical effects in horror filmmaking, and the movies that continue to scare them.

In this episode, we discuss: Kanopy's Crypt Collection and its curated selection of horror films, from folk horror and body horror to low-budget practical effects classics

Why practical effects remain a valuable filmmaking tool, with examples from Night of the Living Dead, The Toxic Avenger, Chopping Mall, and other horror films

How Daniel Kraus developed the premise of Whalefall through extensive research with marine biologists and diving experts

How Brian Duffield discovered the novel through a social media post and pursued the adaptation before the book was even finished

Why admitting "I don't know" during early studio conversations about Whalefall helped establish credibility rather than undermine it

The collaborative screenwriting process between Kraus and Duffield, including condensing roughly 50 to 60 novel flashbacks into a much smaller number of cinematic sequences

How the filmmakers balanced the emotional father-son relationship with a scientifically grounded survival thriller

Building the whale's moving stomachs and internal anatomy through practical sets, puppetry, visual effects, and experimentation with Wētā Workshop

How Duffield assembled a trusted film crew and managed unexpected production obstacles, including malfunctioning underwater camera equipment and broken lenses

Using production design, cinematography, and visual exposition to help audiences understand the geography of a whale's digestive system

Why creating a collaborative environment where everyone, from production assistants to Oscar-winning department heads, can contribute ideas leads to better filmmaking

How working together on Whalefall changed Kraus's approach to screenwriting and challenged his assumptions about being a solitary writer

Advice for emerging filmmakers on choosing collaborators, embracing creative uncertainty, and staying open to unexpected career opportunities

Guest: Brian Duffield

Daniel Kraus

Aaron Spears — Kanopy

Matt Lewis — Kanopy

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