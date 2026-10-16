It's monster movie season. That means people are looking for specs to scare up their darkest inclinations and to make the hairs on the backs of their necks stand up.

But you know how Hollywood works; people want IP in order to sell this stuff. And while horror specs are among the most profitable, you kind of want there to be another reason to entice them, too.

Enter the public domain monster: creatures so famous they have name recognition; you're allowed to use them because they were created so long ago.

These might be the ticket to getting your monster movie financed and you making sure you get a big check.

So check out this list of monsters; hope it helps inspire the next terrifying work of art that's racing through your mind!

Let's dive in.

Public Domain Monsters 'Frankenstein' Credit: Universal Pictures African Mythology & Folklore Mokele-Mbembe (Congo Basin) – A sauropod-like water monster residing in the Congo River basin, known to defend its territory fiercely against hippos and rivercraft.

– A sauropod-like water monster residing in the Congo River basin, known to defend its territory fiercely against hippos and rivercraft. Adze (Ewe Folklore / West Africa) – A firefly-like vampiric spirit that slips through keyholes and doors before transforming into a human host to feed on blood.

– A firefly-like vampiric spirit that slips through keyholes and doors before transforming into a human host to feed on blood. Popobawa (Zanzibar / East Africa) – A bat-winged, single-eyed shape-shifter capable of taking human or animal forms, known for night terror attacks.

– A bat-winged, single-eyed shape-shifter capable of taking human or animal forms, known for night terror attacks. Grootslang (South African Folklore) – A primordial creature combining the massive body and strength of an elephant with the speed, venom, and stealth of a giant serpent.

– A primordial creature combining the massive body and strength of an elephant with the speed, venom, and stealth of a giant serpent. Kongamato (Zambia / Angola) – A red, featherless, pterosaur-like flying beast with razor-sharp teeth that haunts river bends and swamps.

– A red, featherless, pterosaur-like flying beast with razor-sharp teeth that haunts river bends and swamps. Inkanyamba (Zulu Folklore) – A massive, horse-headed sea serpent capable of controlling the weather and summoning devastating tornadoes when enraged. Mesoamerican, South American & First Nations Folklore Camazotz (Mayan Mythology) – A terrifying bat-god of the underworld (Xibalba), characterized by leaf-nosed facial features and sword-like talons.

– A terrifying bat-god of the underworld (Xibalba), characterized by leaf-nosed facial features and sword-like talons. Ahuizotl (Aztec Mythology) – A amphibious dog-like monster with a fully functional human hand at the tip of its tail, used to drag prey under water.

– A amphibious dog-like monster with a fully functional human hand at the tip of its tail, used to drag prey under water. Cipactli (Aztec Mythology) – A colossal, primeval sea monster combining traits of a crocodile, toad, and fish, covered in hungry mouths at every joint.

– A colossal, primeval sea monster combining traits of a crocodile, toad, and fish, covered in hungry mouths at every joint. The Mapinguari (Amazonian Folklore) – A towering, red-furred slotherd with a single glowing eye and a massive mouth located directly on its abdomen.

– A towering, red-furred slotherd with a single glowing eye and a massive mouth located directly on its abdomen. Encantado (Brazilian Folklore) – A shape-shifting pink river dolphin that transforms into a charismatic human night visitor to lure victims to underwater realms.

– A shape-shifting pink river dolphin that transforms into a charismatic human night visitor to lure victims to underwater realms. The Headless Mule / Mula Sem Cabeça (Brazilian Folklore) – A cursed fire-breathing, iron-hooved mule that spews flames from a neck where its head should be.

– A cursed fire-breathing, iron-hooved mule that spews flames from a neck where its head should be. The Wendigo (Algonquian) – A gaunt, ravenous spirit of endless hunger and cannibalistic cold, growing larger with every victim it consumes.

– A gaunt, ravenous spirit of endless hunger and cannibalistic cold, growing larger with every victim it consumes. The Thunderbird (Indigenous North America) – A gigantic avian spirit capable of creating thunder by flapping its wings and firing lightning bolts from its eyes. Polynesian, Australian & Oceanian Myth & Legend The Bunyip (Indigenous Australian Folklore) – A swamp-dwelling amphibious predator with a dog-like face, dark fur, horse-like tail, and walrus tusks.

– A swamp-dwelling amphibious predator with a dog-like face, dark fur, horse-like tail, and walrus tusks. The Yowie (Australian Folklore) – A tall, ape-like bipedal cryptid of the Australian Outback, akin to Bigfoot or the Yeti.

– A tall, ape-like bipedal cryptid of the Australian Outback, akin to Bigfoot or the Yeti. Mo'o (Hawaiian Mythology) – Giant shape-shifting dragon-lizards that guard freshwater pools, capable of changing size from small gecko to 30-foot monster.

– Giant shape-shifting dragon-lizards that guard freshwater pools, capable of changing size from small gecko to 30-foot monster. Taniwha (Māori Mythology) – Powerful water guardians or sea dragons that lurk in river bends and ocean caverns, appearing as sharks, whales, or giant dragons.

– Powerful water guardians or sea dragons that lurk in river bends and ocean caverns, appearing as sharks, whales, or giant dragons. Kakamora (Solomon Islands) – Small, tree-dwelling humanoid forest spirits with razor-sharp fingernails and stone-hard skins. Middle Eastern & Mesopotamian Mythology Humbaba (Mesopotamian Mythology) – The lion-faced, scale-covered giant dragon guardian of the Cedar Forest in the Epic of Gilgamesh.

– The lion-faced, scale-covered giant dragon guardian of the Cedar Forest in the Epic of Gilgamesh. Pazuzu (Assyrian/Babylonian Mythology) – A demonic deity with a canine face, bulging eyes, razor-sharp talons, eagle wings, and a scorpion tail.

– A demonic deity with a canine face, bulging eyes, razor-sharp talons, eagle wings, and a scorpion tail. Ghouls / Ghul (Arabian Folklore) – Desert-dwelling shape-shifters that inhabit graveyards, consume human flesh, and lure travelers off desert trails.

– Desert-dwelling shape-shifters that inhabit graveyards, consume human flesh, and lure travelers off desert trails. Ifrit (Islamic & Middle Eastern Lore) – Powerful subterranean spirits of fire and smoke known for immense strength, cunning, and fiery tempers.

– Powerful subterranean spirits of fire and smoke known for immense strength, cunning, and fiery tempers. Nemean Lion (Middle Eastern/Greek Roots) – A gigantic lion with golden fur completely impenetrable to mortal weapons and claws sharper than swords. East, South & Southeast Asian Legends Yuki-Onna (Japanese Folklore) – A pale, breathtaking snow spirit who freezes unsuspecting travelers in blizzards with her deadly icy breath.

– A pale, breathtaking snow spirit who freezes unsuspecting travelers in blizzards with her deadly icy breath. Tengu (Japanese Folklore) – Avian-humanoid mountain guardians with crow-like features or long noses, wielding powerful wind magic and swordsmanship.

– Avian-humanoid mountain guardians with crow-like features or long noses, wielding powerful wind magic and swordsmanship. Kappa (Japanese Folklore) – Amphibious river-dwellers with turtle shells, beak-like mouths, and a water-filled dish on top of their heads that stores their strength.

– Amphibious river-dwellers with turtle shells, beak-like mouths, and a water-filled dish on top of their heads that stores their strength. Penanggalan / Manananggal (Malay / Philippine Folklore) – A female creature whose head and trailing internal organs detach from her lower body at night to fly in search of prey.

– A female creature whose head and trailing internal organs detach from her lower body at night to fly in search of prey. Kinnara & Kinnari (Hindu / Buddhist Lore) – Celestial entities that are half-human, half-bird, known for ethereal singing and guarding sacred mountain peaks.

– Celestial entities that are half-human, half-bird, known for ethereal singing and guarding sacred mountain peaks. Vetala (Hindu Mythology) – Vampiric, bat-like spirits that inhabit and animate corpses, hanging upside down in trees and cemeteries. European & British Isles Gothic & Folklore The Black Dog / Barghest (English Folklore) – A nocturnal, glowing-eyed spectral hound whose appearance serves as an omen of imminent death.

– A nocturnal, glowing-eyed spectral hound whose appearance serves as an omen of imminent death. The Cat Sìth (Celtic Folklore) – A fairy creature resembling a large black cat with a white spot on its chest, known for stealing souls before burial.

– A fairy creature resembling a large black cat with a white spot on its chest, known for stealing souls before burial. Strigoi (Romanian Folklore) – Troubled undead spirits that rise from the grave, possessing invisibility, animal shape-shifting, and blood-draining abilities.

– Troubled undead spirits that rise from the grave, possessing invisibility, animal shape-shifting, and blood-draining abilities. Nuckelavee (Orcadian Folklore) – A skinless sea demon resembling a rider fused directly into the back of a horse, exhaling toxic breath that rots crops.

– A skinless sea demon resembling a rider fused directly into the back of a horse, exhaling toxic breath that rots crops. The Tarasque (French Folklore) – A dragon-like beast with a lion's head, six bear legs, a turtle shell, and a scorpion tail. Literary Monsters & Classics Frankenstein’s Monster – Mary Shelley’s classic creation (specifically the original creature, distinct from Universal Pictures’ proprietary green-skin and neck-bolt design).

– Mary Shelley’s classic creation (specifically the original creature, distinct from Universal Pictures’ proprietary green-skin and neck-bolt design). Count Dracula – Bram Stoker’s classic vampire count from Transylvania.

– Bram Stoker’s classic vampire count from Transylvania. The Invisible Man (Griffin) – H.G. Wells’ brilliant scientist turned unhinged, invisible antagonist.

– H.G. Wells’ brilliant scientist turned unhinged, invisible antagonist. The Martian Tripods – H.G. Wells’ towering, heat-ray-wielding invaders from The War of the Worlds.

– H.G. Wells’ towering, heat-ray-wielding invaders from The War of the Worlds. Mr. Edward Hyde – Robert Louis Stevenson’s manifestations of pure physical malice and unchecked impulse.

– Robert Louis Stevenson’s manifestations of pure physical malice and unchecked impulse. The Phantom of the Opera (Erik) – Gaston Leroux’s disfigured, murderous musical genius lurking beneath the Paris Opera House.

– Gaston Leroux’s disfigured, murderous musical genius lurking beneath the Paris Opera House. Count Orlok – F.W. Murnau’s rat-like, grotesque vampire from the silent film Nosferatu.

– F.W. Murnau’s rat-like, grotesque vampire from the silent film Nosferatu. The Headless Horseman – Washington Irving’s specter from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

– Washington Irving’s specter from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The Golem of Prague – The animated clay giant created by Rabbi Judah Loew to protect his community.

– The animated clay giant created by Rabbi Judah Loew to protect his community. Dorian Gray’s Portrait – The corrupted, decaying supernatural reflection from Oscar Wilde's classic.

– The corrupted, decaying supernatural reflection from Oscar Wilde's classic. Spring-Heeled Jack – Victorian London’s jumping, fire-breathing urban legend terror. Greek & Roman Mythology The Minotaur – The bull-headed creature trapped inside King Minos’ Labyrinth.

– The bull-headed creature trapped inside King Minos’ Labyrinth. Medusa & The Gorgons – Snake-haired sisters whose gaze turns onlookers instantly to stone.

– Snake-haired sisters whose gaze turns onlookers instantly to stone. The Kraken – The giant sea monster capable of dragging entire ships beneath the ocean waves.

– The giant sea monster capable of dragging entire ships beneath the ocean waves. Cerberus – The three-headed hound guarding the entrance to the Underworld.

– The three-headed hound guarding the entrance to the Underworld. The Hydra of Lerna – A multi-headed serpent that grows back two heads whenever one is cut off.

– A multi-headed serpent that grows back two heads whenever one is cut off. Typhon – A massive serpentine monster with a hundred dragon heads and fire-emitting eyes.

– A massive serpentine monster with a hundred dragon heads and fire-emitting eyes. Scylla & Charybdis – The deadly twin sea monsters guarding a narrow maritime strait (a razor-toothed rock monster and a ship-devouring whirlpool).

– The deadly twin sea monsters guarding a narrow maritime strait (a razor-toothed rock monster and a ship-devouring whirlpool). The Chimera – A fire-breathing creature combining the body of a lion, a goat’s head on its back, and a snake for a tail.

– A fire-breathing creature combining the body of a lion, a goat’s head on its back, and a snake for a tail. The Sphinx – A lion-bodied, winged creature who slays anyone unable to answer her riddle.

– A lion-bodied, winged creature who slays anyone unable to answer her riddle. Empusa – A shape-shifting demonic entity with a leg of bronze and a leg of donkey dung, serving Hecate.

– A shape-shifting demonic entity with a leg of bronze and a leg of donkey dung, serving Hecate. The Harpies – Winged, bird-bodied women with razor-sharp talons who snatch sinners and torment victims.

– Winged, bird-bodied women with razor-sharp talons who snatch sinners and torment victims. The Stymphalian Birds – Metallic-feathered birds of war that shoot steel feathers like arrows. Norse, Germanic & Celtic Folklore Jötnar (Frost Giants & Fire Giants) – Ancient elemental giants who battle the gods at Ragnarök.

– Ancient elemental giants who battle the gods at Ragnarök. Jörmungandr (The Midgard Serpent) – A sea serpent so vast it encircles the entire earth and bites its own tail.

– A sea serpent so vast it encircles the entire earth and bites its own tail. Fenrir – The monstrous, god-devouring wolf bound by dwarven chains.

– The monstrous, god-devouring wolf bound by dwarven chains. Níðhöggr – The malice-filled dragon gnawing at the roots of Yggdrasil.

– The malice-filled dragon gnawing at the roots of Yggdrasil. Draugr – Undead Norse warriors possessing superhuman strength, size control, and corpse-like stench.

– Undead Norse warriors possessing superhuman strength, size control, and corpse-like stench. The Dullahan – A headless Irish rider who carries his severed head under one arm and wields a whip made of human spines.

– A headless Irish rider who carries his severed head under one arm and wields a whip made of human spines. The Banshee – A wailing spirit whose blood-curdling screech heralds an impending death.

– A wailing spirit whose blood-curdling screech heralds an impending death. The Kelpie – A shape-shifting water horse that lures humans to ride it before diving underwater to drown and devour them.

– A shape-shifting water horse that lures humans to ride it before diving underwater to drown and devour them. The Nuckelavee – A skinless Orcadian sea demon resembling a horse and human rider fused into a single grotesque torso.

– A skinless Orcadian sea demon resembling a horse and human rider fused into a single grotesque torso. Grendel & Grendel’s Mother – The swamp-dwelling, iron-skinned monsters from Beowulf. Slavic & Eastern European Folklore Baba Yaga – The terrifying witch who flies in a mortar, wields a pestle, and lives in a hut standing on giant chicken legs.

– The terrifying witch who flies in a mortar, wields a pestle, and lives in a hut standing on giant chicken legs. Koschei the Deathless – An immortal sorcerer who hides his soul inside a needle, which is inside an egg, inside a duck, inside a hare, inside an iron chest.

– An immortal sorcerer who hides his soul inside a needle, which is inside an egg, inside a duck, inside a hare, inside an iron chest. The Leshy – A woodland shape-shifter who controls forest wildlife and misleads travelers into deep wilderness.

– A woodland shape-shifter who controls forest wildlife and misleads travelers into deep wilderness. Rusalka – Water spirits born from tragic deaths who lure young men into lakes and drown them.

– Water spirits born from tragic deaths who lure young men into lakes and drown them. Vrykolakas – A ravenous undead creature in Balkan folklore that knocks on doors and brings death to anyone who answers.

– A ravenous undead creature in Balkan folklore that knocks on doors and brings death to anyone who answers. Zmey Gorynych – A green, three-headed dragon with fire-breathing attacks and fierce aerial speed. Asian, Middle Eastern & Global Mythology Gashadokuro (Japanese Folklore) – Giant skeletons constructed from the unburied bones of people who died from starvation or in battle.

– Giant skeletons constructed from the unburied bones of people who died from starvation or in battle. Jorōgumo (Japanese Folklore) – A spider demon that disguises itself as a beautiful woman to bind victims in silk webs.

– A spider demon that disguises itself as a beautiful woman to bind victims in silk webs. Gumiho / Huli Jing (Korean / Chinese Folklore) – Nine-tailed fox spirits that shape-shift to consume human liver or heart.

– Nine-tailed fox spirits that shape-shift to consume human liver or heart. Wendigo (Algonquian Folklore) – A cannibalistic, ice-hearted spirit representing extreme greed and starvation.

– A cannibalistic, ice-hearted spirit representing extreme greed and starvation. Skinwalker / Yeenaaldlooshii (Navajo Folklore) – A vengeful sorcerer capable of transforming into or possessing animals.

– A vengeful sorcerer capable of transforming into or possessing animals. The Jersey Devil (North American Folklore) – A bipedal, kangaroo-bodied creature with a horse’s head, bat wings, and cloven hooves.

– A bipedal, kangaroo-bodied creature with a horse’s head, bat wings, and cloven hooves. Apopis / Apep (Egyptian Mythology) – The serpent demon of darkness, chaos, and non-existence who attempts to swallow the sun god Ra.

– The serpent demon of darkness, chaos, and non-existence who attempts to swallow the sun god Ra. Ammit (Egyptian Mythology) – An underworld creature with the head of a crocodile, forequarters of a lion, and hindquarters of a hippopotamus.

– An underworld creature with the head of a crocodile, forequarters of a lion, and hindquarters of a hippopotamus. The Aswang (Philippine Folklore) – A shape-shifting vampiric demon that stalks prey at night and feeds on unborn children.

– A shape-shifting vampiric demon that stalks prey at night and feeds on unborn children. The Jiangshi (Chinese Folklore) – Stiff, hopping corpses that drain the life force (qi) of living beings.

– Stiff, hopping corpses that drain the life force (qi) of living beings. The Rakshasa (Hindu Mythology) – Shape-shifting, man-eating demons with backward-facing hands and illusions. Cryptids & Modern Legend The Mothman – A winged, red-eyed humanoid figure associated with disaster and bridge collapse.

– A winged, red-eyed humanoid figure associated with disaster and bridge collapse. The Chupacabra – A reptilian, spine-backed creature known for attacking livestock and draining their blood.

– A reptilian, spine-backed creature known for attacking livestock and draining their blood. The Beast of Bray Road – An upright, wolf-like creature sighted in rural Wisconsin.

– An upright, wolf-like creature sighted in rural Wisconsin. The Flatwoods Monster – A 10-foot-tall, cowl-headed entity sighted following a fiery UFO landing in West Virginia.

– A 10-foot-tall, cowl-headed entity sighted following a fiery UFO landing in West Virginia. The Owlman – A feathered, horned owl-humanoid entity associated with ancient churchyard sightings.

Now, go out and write your horror movie!