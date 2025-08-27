The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the most lucid yet transformative fantasies you’ll ever watch. Following young Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), the narrative takes us to the magical Land of Oz, a mystical land that bears a deep resemblance to our very own realities. There are good people and then there are bad; there’s corruption and politics, and finally, greed to ruin everything.

Quite an irony that Dorothy wanted to find “a place where there isn’t any trouble” and she lands in the Land of Oz, isn’t it? The subtle foreshadowing right at the beginning of Victor Fleming’s The Wizard of Oz is as symbolic as Dorothy’s first line, the moment she sets foot in the Land of Oz, “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

The Scene

Dorothy is both shocked and fascinated to see the colorful world right outside her door. Confused, she picks up Toto in her arms and walks out hesitantly. It is nothing like her small farm in Kansas. There are small houses, but they are fancier than the ones in her village, all kinds of flowers everywhere, and a brook running steadily underneath a curved bridge. At a distance, she can see the hills. Bewildered, Dorothy whispers to her dog, “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

Context Is Everything

Knowing why Dorothy is in the Land of Oz is as crucial as knowing how she got there (she was flown there by a cyclone…at least that’s what we’re supposed to believe). Reaching here was like a random wish coming inadvertently true for her.

Dorothy lives on a small, close-knit farm in Kansas with her uncle and aunt. Her best friend is her dog Toto, whom she takes everywhere with her. In the village, everyone loves young Dorothy but one—Miss Gulch, the wealthy woman who owns almost 70% of the village. Nobody likes Miss Gulch, but they are forced to put up with her because of her money and influence.

Miss Gulch is especially mean to Toto and Dorothy because of the occasional trespassing by Toto into her property. The film opens with Dorothy and Toto running away from Miss Gulch’s wrath, who hit Toto with the back of a rake. Hellbent on getting rid of Toto, Miss Gulch leverages the opportunity to bring an order by law which directs that Dorothy should hand over Toto to Miss Gulch.

Dorothy is devastated. She pleads, throws a fit, and even physically tries to fight as Miss Gulch tries to snatch Toto from her arms, but nothing works. Even her uncle and aunt, who are deeply saddened by Dorothy’s plight, sit there helplessly, tied by a legal order. Ultimately, Miss Gulch leaves with Toto. But on her way home, Toto sneaks out of the basket and makes his way to Dorothy. Disappointed and heartbroken by what happened a little while back, Dorothy decides to run away with Toto.

They wander around for a bit until they stumble upon a fortune teller, Professor Marvel, who tells Dorothy that her aunt back home is extremely worried about her. Hearing that, Dorothy immediately decides to go back home. But as soon as she sets out for home, a cyclone hits her town.

Dorothy reaches her home somehow and begins to look for her aunt and uncle. Unable to find anyone, she quickly takes shelter inside the house. But the window is blown away by the wind, and a piece of wood hits Dorothy on her head and renders her unconscious. The storm continues to rage.

Dorothy wakes up to find that the storm has stopped. She gets up and pulls open the door to step out, but what she sees outside shocks her. She isn’t in Kansas anymore, but in a strange land.

Symbolism and Irony in the Line

The line has an undertone of cynicism mixed with both wonder and fear. Dorothy’s initial plan was to run away, and now she is in a strange land, nothing like she has ever seen before. So, ending up in a new place aligns with her initial plan. At the same time, at first glance, it is perfect. Colorful and fantastical, the Land of Oz feels like a dream to Dorothy.

“Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore” is also drenched in irony, as slowly but surely the Land of Oz indeed turns out to be just like Kansas (or our society in general), which comprises both good and bad. Everyone is seeking something externally that prevents them from taking a peek inside: Dorothy is looking for a way back home, the Scarecrow is looking for a brain, the lion seeks courage, and the Tin Man is looking for a heart.

As the narrative progresses, each character realizes that the power lies within themselves. Survival is a solo battle, and Dorothy finding strength within herself highlights the importance of self-belief.

The Wizard of Oz is often misunderstood as a children’s film, but if you go a few layers down, the narrative reveals itself to be one of the most poignant coming-of-age stories that deals with universal themes, including transformation and self-discovery. It also tells you a story of manifestation, as in the end, Dorothy learns that she didn't need anything but her own will to return home (and, of course, the ruby slippers, but that's the metaphor!).

