Breaking into Hollywood is one of those giant topics that feels like it has a thousand answers that change with every day we move forward.

But one thing I think everyone should be keep an eye on is how Hollywood is using YouTube as a scouting ground for potential IP.

Let's look at a few examples.

Short to Feature

We broke the story of the viral short film that launched Kane Parsons, who at the time was a 16-year-old kid who made the short in his bedroom.

Fast forward to today, and the now 19-year-old is set to direct a feature film adaptation of that short for A24.

The project is attracting serious Hollywood firepower, with Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor reportedly close to signing on and Cristin Milioti in discussions to co-star. Backing Parsons' vision are some of the biggest names in production: James Wan's Atomic Monster (the force behind The Conjuring universe), Shawn Levy's 21 Laps (known for Stranger Things and Free Guy), and Chernin Entertainment (Planet of the Apes franchise).

This is proof that studios will buy into something they see getting attention on YouTube and hope it will translate to ticket sales later.

This kind of development is also free. Parsons did all this on his own and is now being rewarded, all studios had to do was watch the internet for what was popular and then swoop in to get the rights.

IP is out there; all they have to do is look.

It's a brave new world.

YouTube Scouts

YouTube captured a staggering 12.4% of all TV viewing in April, according to Nielsen.

And now, it has become the ultimate testing ground for studios to see what's working without putting things on the theaters.

Studios are watching YouTube's algorithm for fresh, engaging content, allowing new IP to bypass the traditional, often lengthy and expensive, development pipeline entirely.

And smart studios are recognizing this paradigm shift and adapting their strategies.

Nickelodeon, for instance, is currently test-driving its animated concept Kid Cowboy on YouTube for free.

This allows them to gauge audience reception and franchise potential before committing to a full-scale cable rollout.

Why invest millions in a project that might ultimately fail when you can cherry-pick concepts that have already proven their appeal by racking up billions of views?

Summing It All Up

The next generation of blockbuster hits and iconic characters might not emerge from traditional pitch meetings or established literary works.

They could be brewing right now, in the creative minds of young storytellers, waiting to be uploaded and discovered on YouTube.

And this is not just limited to people breaking in, established writers and directors can now look toward YouTube to test their ideas and to see what has an audience.

The best news? You can do this from anywhere in the world. All you need is a computer and a YouTube account to upload these things.

And for Hollywood, the future of entertainment might just be a click away.

Let me know what you think in the comments.