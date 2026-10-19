Z CAM Adds ProRes RAW Recording to This Popular 6K60 Full-Frame Camera
The Z CAM E2-F6 Pro is getting a new firmware update that will add ProRes RAW internal recording.
While Z CAM may not be as familiar a name as Canon, Sony, or Blackmagic Design, it has steadily built a reputation as an up-and-coming camera brand with a large, solid library of cameras.
Focused on professional filmmakers and videographers, the Z CAM E2-F6 Pro in particular has proven to be quite capable for those looking for high-quality full-frame video recording, and this new firmware update (0.9.10) is set to expand its capabilities even further by adding internal ProRes RAW recording.
Let’s check it out.
Z CAM E2-F6 Pro Firmware Update
So, following up on a pretty significant 0.9.9 firmware update that added RAW recording over HDMI and ProRes RAW on the Atomos Ninja V, this new 0.9.10 update is set to take things a bit further by adding internal ProRes RAW recording.
The update doesn’t add much beyond that, but for filmmakers looking to simplify their workflows and shoot ProRes video in-camera without attachments, this could be helpful.
As mentioned above, the previous update also added DCI 4K (4096 x 3072) at up to 50 fps, along with optimizations for the timecode function. All updates also include minor bug fixes and improvements.Z CAM Adds ProRes RAW Recording to This Popular 6K60 Full-Frame CameraCredit: Z CAM
How to Download and Install
If this Firmware 0.9.10 update sounds interesting, you can download and install it directly from the company’s website here.
If you’d like to find out more about the Z CAM E2-F6 Pro and all its filmmaking possibilities, you can read our original review of the camera when it was first announced here.