While Z CAM may not be as familiar a name as Canon, Sony, or Blackmagic Design, it has steadily built a reputation as an up-and-coming camera brand with a large, solid library of cameras.

Focused on professional filmmakers and videographers, the Z CAM E2-F6 Pro in particular has proven to be quite capable for those looking for high-quality full-frame video recording, and this new firmware update (0.9.10) is set to expand its capabilities even further by adding internal ProRes RAW recording.

Let’s check it out.





Z CAM E2-F6 Pro Firmware Update So, following up on a pretty significant 0.9.9 firmware update that added RAW recording over HDMI and ProRes RAW on the Atomos Ninja V, this new 0.9.10 update is set to take things a bit further by adding internal ProRes RAW recording. The update doesn’t add much beyond that, but for filmmakers looking to simplify their workflows and shoot ProRes video in-camera without attachments, this could be helpful. As mentioned above, the previous update also added DCI 4K (4096 x 3072) at up to 50 fps, along with optimizations for the timecode function. All updates also include minor bug fixes and improvements. Z CAM Adds ProRes RAW Recording to This Popular 6K60 Full-Frame Camera Credit: Z CAM