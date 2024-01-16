Who Won the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The 2024 Emmy Awards, an evening synonymous with glitz, glamour, and the celebration of television's finest, did not disappoint.

Shows like Succession, Beef, and The Bear cleaned up, and we saw streamers and premium cable networks assert their continued dominance

And Elton John became an EGOT winner!

Networks that clean up: HBO 9, Netflix 6, FX/Hulu

From the emotional acceptance speeches to the unexpected wins to the heartfelt tributes, this recap offers a comprehensive look at the night's events.

Let's see who won the big awards.