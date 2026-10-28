Following up on the popular CineView Master 4K wireless video transmission system, Accsoon is back with a new next-generation model that adds more sophisticated wireless video monitoring support and technology.

The big news is that the CineView Master 4K II system now adds USB-C video output on both the transmitter and receiver, which should unlock more versatility and flexibility for crews looking for full tri-band video transmission support in their unique on-set monitoring setups.

Let’s take a look at the new CineView Master 4K II wireless video transmission system and what it offers.

The Accsoon CineView Master 4K II Wireless Video System Designed to enable wireless transmission of DCI 4K60 video over distances up to 1.6 miles, this new CineView Master 4K II wireless video system is a tri-band video transmission setup for on-set monitoring in today’s digital production environment. Available as a transmitter and receiver combo, this wireless transmission system will be the company’s new next-gen flagship model and will be capable of transmitting video signals via 2.4/5/6 GHz wireless technology. The transmitter will accept video input up to DCI/UHD 4K via HDMI and 1080p60 via 3G-SDI, and its tri-band transmission will deliver ultralow latency: below 25 ms at 1080p60 and below 35 ms at 4K60.