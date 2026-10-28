Accsoon’s Next-Gen CineView Master 4K II Wireless Video System Adds USB-C Video Output
Accsoon unveils its next-gen follow-up wireless video transmission system, adding USB-C video output and more sophisticated monitoring capabilities.
Following up on the popular CineView Master 4K wireless video transmission system, Accsoon is back with a new next-generation model that adds more sophisticated wireless video monitoring support and technology.
The big news is that the CineView Master 4K II system now adds USB-C video output on both the transmitter and receiver, which should unlock more versatility and flexibility for crews looking for full tri-band video transmission support in their unique on-set monitoring setups.
Let’s take a look at the new CineView Master 4K II wireless video transmission system and what it offers.
The Accsoon CineView Master 4K II Wireless Video System
Designed to enable wireless transmission of DCI 4K60 video over distances up to 1.6 miles, this new CineView Master 4K II wireless video system is a tri-band video transmission setup for on-set monitoring in today’s digital production environment.
Available as a transmitter and receiver combo, this wireless transmission system will be the company’s new next-gen flagship model and will be capable of transmitting video signals via 2.4/5/6 GHz wireless technology.
The transmitter will accept video input up to DCI/UHD 4K via HDMI and 1080p60 via 3G-SDI, and its tri-band transmission will deliver ultralow latency: below 25 ms at 1080p60 and below 35 ms at 4K60.
Price and Availability
Credit: Accsoon
Overall, the system will expand the functionality of the original CineView Master 4K devices while maintaining cross-generation compatibility, so existing users can add new units to their current setups without overhauling the entire system.
If you’re interested in learning more, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Receiver & Transmitter Kit
- DCI 4K60 via HDMI | 1080p60 via 3G-SDI
- Tri-Band 2.4/5/6 GHz Video Transmission
- Video Transmission up to 1.6 Miles
- Latency <35 ms in 4K & <25 ms in HD
- Monitor on 10 Connected Devices
- MFi-Compatible USB-C Video Output
- Dedicated USB-C Camera Control Port
- L-Series Battery & DC Input Support
- Works with Original CineView Master 4K
Accsoon CineView Master 4K II Wireless Video Transmission System
The CineView Master 4K II Wireless Video Transmission System pairs Accsoon's wireless receiver and transmitter to create a powerful tri-band video transmission setup for on-set monitoring.
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