While we have a new Harry Potter TV show about to debut, the heart of most nostalgia still lies with the original movie series, which was many a kid's entry point into the fantastical world set forth by J.K. Rowling.

When Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters in 2001, Chris Columbus's direction, along with Steve Kloves’s screenplay, helped set a visual tone and demeanor for the movies that has withstood the past 25 years.

You could argue that all of this hinged on the emotional weight of who they cast as Albus Dumbledore. The late Richard Harris did a wonderful job playing the mentor archetype. You got snippets of philosophy that resonate far beyond the walls of Hogwarts and all your favorite lines from the book.

There's one line in question I feel like the whole series goes back to, which gets a perfect delivery in this first film.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Scene in Question

I don't think I need to summarize the entire Harry Potter plot. You sort of know, through context clues or maybe just because it's the most popular novel of all time, what happens.

So for this scene, remember that Harry is in the middle of his first year at Hogwarts. While hiding from people in his invisibility cloak, he stumbles across the Mirror of Erised. But in the glass, Harry sees not his reflection, but himself surrounded by the family he never knew: his parents, James and Lily, smiling back at him.

It is one of the heaviest moments in the book, as the Boy Who Lived sees a life far better than the one he was granted.

This mirror keeps calling him back, night after night.

But on the third night, he discovers he isn't alone. Dumbledore is sitting quietly in the shadows, waiting for him.

The headmaster explains that the mirror shows the deepest desire of our hearts. But that comes with a warning that men have wasted away before it, hoping and dreaming of a world they will never get.

Dumbledore tells Harry he will move the mirror to a new location, but he leaves Harry with a gentle piece of advice about life in general.

“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What The Quote Means

Let's take a second to appreciate how kind and interesting Dumbledore is as a character. He starts the series off as this grandfatherly type, and I guess while he ends that way too, we see him more as a flawed guy just trying to figure the world out.

Now, in this scene, we're getting a lesson in character development and theme.

See, this whole series is about Harry Potter, a kid who survived the killing curse and who is not sure what his place is within the Wizarding World. People are going to ask a lot of him over the next decade of his life, and he is going to dream about what it all means and his importance.

But the way Potter steps up to save his world is just to live, to make friends, to have experiences that show that the world is worth saving, too.

The Mirror of Erised represents a dangerous psychological trap to forgo all the pain of real life and just get the happiness of the dream.

There's a passivity to it in a story that calls for a protagonist who needs to be active.

Now, if you want to go a shade deeper, this is the book and movie where we learn about Voldemort's quest to conquer death. That "dream" corrupts him so greatly that this war happens.

Whereas Harry's willingness to go to school, make friends, and deal with the ups and downs of a world that feels finite gives him the strength to win later.

If you're a filmmaker and need a kick in the pants, this is also a reminder not to just practice your Oscar speech in the shower, but to get out and do the things that can bring all this closer to you.

Dumbledore’s warning reminds us that dreams are meant to inspire action, not replace it.

Summing It All Up

I'm interested to see how this quote and other famous Harry Potter quotes hold up in the movies versus the TV show. Potter has a clear thematic core, and that truth will guide the entire series.

Now, I don't want to wish all the episodes away just to see if it lands the same; I'm excited to tune in, as I did for the movies, to see where this all gets taken.

And to do my own work on the side to achieve a fraction of the success this series has handed us over the years.