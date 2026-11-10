Adobe MAX 2026 is already off to a hot start in Miami, Florida, as the company rolls out its usual haul of updates for its vast library of creative apps and tools. While photo, design, and web apps may make up much of the news, there are also interesting tidbits about filmmaking and video-editing tools and apps that could fit into your creative and professional workflows.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of what’s new with Adobe Firefly and Premiere mobile, which both have some updates for how to create videos, edit content, and find the perfect soundtrack for your stories.

Adobe Firefly Updates As it was last year, and likely will be every year until the end of time (or not, who knows), most of the announcements at MAX this year have to do with AI. Adobe’s AI creative studio, Firefly, is expanding with a wide mix of new capabilities. Here are some highlights: Turn your travel clips into a vlog: Bring your footage into Firefly Video, map out your story, arrange clips, add captions, and generate transitions or b-roll for the shots you wish you’d captured.

Bring your next brand collab to life: Create everything from mood boards to campaign designs in Firefly Design, bringing images, illustrations, animations, and 3D elements together on one canvas.

Get the perfect shot: Remove distracting objects, change text, adjust lighting, or retouch the details of your photos with Firefly Image, without changing the rest of your image.

Put your spin on the latest trend: Explore ready-to-use Quick Actions to create thumbnails, build product ads, or remix trending styles with your own photos and creative flair. And, as we’ll cover in more depth in another article, Adobe’s Creative Agent workflow is getting a major boost, and Firefly is set to get some notable power-ups in this regard too, including: Make every project feel like you: Set your preferred colors, styles, and brand guidelines once, and carry them across your projects.

Stay in the director’s chair: Review and tweak your AI Assistant’s plan before it gets to work, or let it take the lead.

Find the right AI model for your vision: Explore the industry’s top image and video models, choose your favorite, or let Firefly AI Assistant pick one for you.

Bring your next big idea to life: Brainstorm with Adobe’s Creative Agent, now in Firefly Boards to create mood boards, storyboards and creative concepts, then move from inspiration to creation. The last piece of news for Adobe Firefly here that is worth double-clicking on (to borrow a design term) is that these Creative Agents can be always on. This means the Firefly AI Assistant can take on recurring work in the background, even when you step away from your computer or device. Credit: Adobe

Adobe Premiere mobile Updates Adobe rolled out some of this news before MAX this week, but Premiere mobile is getting new features and workflow improvements, and the smartphone editing app will add new music partnerships with big names like UMG and WMG, as well as finally becoming available on Android . Some of the other new updates for Premiere mobile will include: Find a song that fits the moment: Explore hundreds of thousands of licensed tracks, including music from artists like Olivia Dean, Noah Kahan, and more.

Tap into what’s trending: Discover popular tracks, browse featured artists, and explore the music people are listening to now.

Get inspired by the music: Start with artist-inspired templates tied to the songs, artists, and cultural moments you love. Plus, similar to the above for Firefly, the Adobe Creative Agent AI Assistant is expanding to Premiere mobile as a private beta. This expansion aims to bring agentic editing capabilities that should let creators transform footage into editable first cuts, make edits using natural language, and refine their videos while maintaining full creative control. Credit: Adobe

Price and Availability All of these new tools and capabilities are available today in beta. The new music is also available today in Premiere mobile on iOS, with Android coming soon. You can find more info on all things Adobe on the company’s website here .

Check out more of our coverage on Adobe Max 2026!