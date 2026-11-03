While Adobe Premiere might still be the top choice for many serious film and video editors, smartphone-based mobile editing apps are gaining popularity with a new, up-and-coming class of content creators.

And mobile editors just got a bit more options, as Adobe has announced it's working with some big names in music to bring fully licensed music clips from leading artists directly into Adobe Premiere mobile.

Here’s what we know so far about Adobe’s partnership plans with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Adobe Expands Premiere Mobile Music Options Announced today, Adobe said it is working with Universal Music Group (UMG) and Warner Music Group (WMG) to bring fully licensed music clips from familiar names and top artists directly into Adobe Premiere mobile. “Music has always been a powerful way for people to express themselves and connect with others. By bringing licensed music from UMG artists into Adobe Premiere mobile, we’re giving creators new ways to build their stories around the songs they love for the first time, while helping our artists and songwriters reach new audiences.” — Bryan Stone, SVP, Business Development at Universal Music Group. These aren’t small indie music startups, either, as these two companies represent a huge chunk of the world's most popular music catalogs. The goal is to make it easier for on-the-run content creators to use the music they’re familiar with and actually want to use to give their videos an extra level of sophistication. Credit: Universal Music Group

Updates to Premiere Mobile Along with these new partnerships, Adobe has also shared that it is updating Premiere mobile to better work with music and audio overall, with more features coming soon, including: Find the right track, faster: Browse, search and preview trending music by artist or track, filter by genre and duration, bookmark favorites and explore popular music through label-featured collections.

Build your edit to the music: Add up to 60 seconds of a popular track directly to your video.

Create with music-powered templates: Jump-start an edit with customizable templates paired with music, bringing the track and visual story together from the beginning.

Share across platforms: Export finished videos in Premiere mobile and post to your favorite licensed social platforms. Premiere mobile also features studio-quality audio tools like Enhance Audio, which can reduce distracting background noise, and Adobe Firefly-powered AI features that can help generate unique creative assets.