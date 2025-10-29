If you’re someone at all interested in the world of generative AI for images or video, then you might want to take a moment to consider what Adobe is offering with the company’s Firefly model.

And actually, with the major announcement at Adobe MAX 2025 that Adobe is bringing together several top AI models in just one subscription, you’ll actually be able to not only try out Adobe's new Firefly Image Model 5, but you can also explore Adobe’s partner models, including Google, OpenAI, Luma AI, ElevenLabs, Topaz Labs, and others.

In addition to this partnership announcement, Adobe has also announced that users will have access to unlimited Firefly image and video generations through December 1, 2025. Here’s what you need to know.





Adobe Announces Major AI Partnerships To go along with the Adobe Firefly AI model, which the company has been developing for several years now, one of the major announcements at Adobe MAX 2025 is these partnerships with other major AI players. If you’re someone interested in gen-AI, you’ll be able to find and use many different models at once in the Firefly web app. Something that AI users might appreciate as different models are better for different aspects of generation. Adobe has shared examples of workflows that utilize these different models to help users explore different looks for their project with a range of generative models in Firefly Boards , or to create images with the Firefly Image Model 5, then use Veo to animate them and Ray to generate new footage. Interested users can then edit everything together in the new timeline-based Interested users can then edit everything together in the new timeline-based video editor (private beta) in Adobe Firefly, then use other new features like Adobe’s Generate Soundtrack (public beta) to create a custom, fully-licensed music track. blog.adobe.com