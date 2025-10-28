Packed into the main auditorium for this year’s Adobe MAX conference in Los Angeles, it’s clear that the buzz in the room is a familiar refrain. AI is here, and it’s changing everything.

While the initial shock of AI might not have worn off for anyone yet, what AI is offering for filmmakers, editors, and other miscellaneous creators has settled into a couple of camps. Generative AI and workflow AI tools and features offer quite different solutions these days, but they do come from the same source.

Adobe Firefly, the company’s main AI model, is getting many generative upgrades, and the Adobe Creative Cloud ecosystem is getting many AI-powered workflow updates. Here’s what you need to know.





Adobe MAX 2025 Updates The big news in terms of AI updates for Adobe really is that a dozen different generative AI models will now be available to use in the Creative Cloud. Along with Adobe’s own commercially safe Firefly models, users can use models from other industry leaders like Google, OpenAI, Luma AI, Runway, and more. Adobe has also launched Firefly Image Model 5, the company’s most advanced image generation and editing model yet, which promises to excel at generating photorealistic details. The new Firefly Image Model 5 can generate images in native 4MP resolution without upscaling and produce sharp, detailed assets ready to put in your production flow. Users can also now edit images with just a prompt.

Generative Speech and Soundtrack Adobe also unveiled some notable AI updates that have to do with sound, music, and speech. A new Generate Soundtrack feature is now live in public beta that allows users to tell Firefly the mood and energy they’re going for, and it’ll compose an original, studio-quality soundtrack tailored perfectly to your video — trimmed to your video’s length. Some other, similar AI sound features will also include: Generate Speech (public beta): Looking for a clear, engaging voice-over to narrate your video? Upload your script and the new Generate Speech tool in Firefly will generate crystal-clear, lifelike voiceovers in multiple languages and fine-tune emotion, pacing, and emphasis for natural, expressive delivery.

Enhance Speech: You’ve recorded your voiceover, but — as always — there’s annoying background noise. The Enhance Speech tool, launched earlier this year, will eliminate the distractions and make it sound like you recorded in a professional studio.

Generate Sound Effects: Generate custom sound effects — or use your voice to prompt the sound effect and make sure the timing is just right with Generate Sound Effects, launched earlier this year.