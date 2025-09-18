More generative AI options are coming to the Adobe ecosystem. Set to be available in the Adobe FireFly app starting today, the company has announced that Luma AI’s latest video model, Ray3, is now available in the app, where it can be used to generate videos and explore other creative concepts in FireFly Boards.

Adobe is partnering with Luma AI to be the first launch partner for Ray3 and reports that Firefly customers are getting early access to the model ahead of its broader public release. So, for the next two weeks, Ray3 will be available in the Firefly app and on Luma AI’s Dream Machine platform.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in exploring, here’s what you need to know about this announcement from Adobe.

Ray3 Comes to Adobe Firefly So, what’s interesting about this news is that Adobe is doubling down on its stance of letting Firefly, and likely its other apps, become a partner or host for other generative AI models. This lets Adobe focus more on its apps and not exclusively chase AI technologies. Luma AI’s Ray3 promises to let users generate cinematic, high-quality video clips up to 10 seconds long with greater realism and control than in past models. "Ray3 was built with filmmakers, storytellers, and creators at the center, and this integration with Adobe Firefly makes that vision real. By combining Adobe’s creative app ecosystem with the intelligence of Ray3, we are giving creators the ability to move from idea to cinematic video in seconds with professional-grade quality and control. This partnership isn’t just about faster workflows; it is about unlocking entirely new ways to imagine and tell stories." – Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Luma AI It’s also set to be one of the first video AI models to support native High Dynamic Range (HDR), which will help the model deliver richer contrast, deeper shadows, and brighter highlights in more of your usual professional-grade formats. Plus, with Ray3 being built on a new multimodal reasoning system, the model should be able to better understand the user’s creative intent and deliver production-ready assets in a wider variety of complex circumstances, with Adobe sharing that these assets will be capable of including more advanced characteristics like motion blur, crowds, preserved anatomy, physics simulations, and world exploration