When I watched Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve, I wasn’t too sure whether to love or hate Eve (Anne Baxter). Talking about her actions, they’re definitely beyond questionable, but her ambition inspires me. An intelligent woman, unapologetic and focused, Eve is one of those who doesn't take her guard down and will notice anytime you do. If you’re in her way, expect no mercy.

That night, the eve of Bill’s birthday party at Margo’s mansion, is important for Eve. With Margo’s slightly bitter reputation, Eve knows that this is her chance to meet the right people and show them that she is better than Margo–the ideal protégé who should rightfully take her place. That single night was set to bear the fruit of her conspiracy against Margo, reaping the benefits of all her hard work.

So, when Margo (Bette Davis) foretells, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night,” you better believe her. After all, a woman’s instinct hardly ever fails. But wait, should we be only worried about Eve? .

In this article, we analyze how this iconic one-liner hits two bullseyes with one arrow.

The Story And Themes

=

Notable for its acerbic script, layered performances, and sharp insight into celebrity culture, All About Eve follows the titular character, Eve, who inserts herself into the life of an established actress, Margo, to take advantage of her wealth and social status.

The narrative is a biting examination of ambition and its corrosive nature. Featuring feminine rivalry, All About Eve explores femininity in various shades, from Margo’s anxiety over aging to Eve's scheming to not only topple Margo’s career but also her romance. It reveals the dark complexities of femalehood through the various interactions between each female character.

To me, All About Eve holds a mirror to feminine desires, aspirations, and expectations in a world that is hardly very favorable for women.

Context Is Everything

Margo is hosting her lover Bill’s birthday party. Slowly, the guests are arriving. Bill returns from being out of town after he gets a telegram from Eve about the party. All this while, Margo had been ignoring Eve’s little acts of defiance, but when she hears that Eve sent birthday wishes to Bill behind her back, she instantly realizes her real intentions (and boy is she right on point, finally).

But, with no real proof in hand, Margo fumes in helplessness.

On the night of the party, it’s a star-studded room, with various personal and professional friends in attendance. In an earlier scene, Margo and Bill had had a heated argument about Eve and her intentions. The more she tried to convince Bill that Eve is scheming against her, the more he invalidated her feelings, emphasizing that Eve is just a child who looks up to her idol, and so, is eager to walk in Margo’s shoes. It is rather petty of Margo to be insecure about Eve.

Margo realizes that Eve has successfully created a soft corner in Bill’s heart, but with the guests arriving, the conversation gets bottled up.

The Scene

The scene opens with Margo having a casual conversation with Karen, her husband, Lloyd, a playwright, and producer Max. The passive-aggressive stance in Margo is too evident to ignore, but no one points it out directly. The conversation slowly comes to a point where the air thickens with anticipation, and Karen begins to indirectly coax Margo to reveal what’s up with her; the others chime in.

But Margo pretends to be unaware and dodges the question. She excuses herself from the conversation, and just before leaving, she says, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

The Underlying Subtext Of The Quote

Broadly, the quote underscores the following:

1. A Real Warning Wrapped In Humor

Margo’s dialogue sounds like a premonition of something tempestuous. Although Bette Davis’ delivery is drenched in sass and wit, in conjunction with the context, we know that she is warning the people around her.

On one hand, Margo is heartbroken to realize that her protége is nothing but another fierce rival, dying to take her place in the industry. As a strong woman, her defenses are up, looking for one right opportunity to take the mask off of Eve. On the other hand, Eve is not an easy rival and definitely too cunning for Margo to tackle. I guess, somewhere deep inside, Margo is well aware of this now. Unlike her, Eve isn’t working with her heart, and so she is always able to stay a step ahead of her. Considering Bill’s birthday bash is quite an important event, Margo was quite aware that Eve wouldn’t let a single opportunity go by her. Now, she was plain curious about Eve’s idea for the day. Thus, whether the warning is about herself or Eve’s antics, well, you decide.

2. Foreshadowing As Sharp As Irony

As the party progresses, Margo begins to scatter emotionally, struggling to fight her insecurities, as she realizes that Eve has spread her tentacles far and wide, meticulously cementing her place so that she can take over Margo’s. Unlike Eve, Margo isn’t very good at sustaining the act, and by the end of the party, her emotions take over. Slightly tipsy, Margo loses her poise as she begins to directly accuse Eve of being an opportunist who’s using her. Interestingly enough, everybody takes Eve’s side, telling Margo that such a petty attitude doesn’t look good on a veteran actor like her, who is literally irreplaceable. Margo is stumped, but again, without much to defend herself with, she is forced to give up. The dialogue acts as a foreshadowing of the hindrances that are yet to be created by Eve, before she finally snatches Margo’s crown.

Ironically, both the night and Margo’s life from then on become “bumpy.” Eve successfully manages to not only create a rift between Margo and Karen’s husband and Broadway director Lloyd but also steals her lead spot at the show by manipulating Karen to tamper with her car. Even Bill has started favoring Eve over Margo. All without batting an eye! Talk about the true power of detachment!

All About Eve is a raw exploration of femininity through its flaws—it treats the women with compassion, humanizing them in a way that we can finally resonate with as viewers.

Have you watched the film?