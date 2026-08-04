While I’ve only seen it posted online a few times, I 100% subscribe to the argument that the most Lynchian show that didn’t involve David Lynch himself wasn’t any of today’s try-hard homages, but was actually The Sopranos.

A classic in its own right, The Sopranos is the OG prestige television show and worthy of rewatches and studies on its own, but if you are a David Lynch fan and haven’t watched through the show, it might be more appealing to you than you might think.

It also has some great performances by character actor Vincent Pastore, who recently passed away, whose character Salvatore Bonpensiero gave us tons of great lines, laughs, sincere moments, and certainly some of the show’s most Lynchian moments.

RIP to Salvatore Bonpensiero Born to an Italian-American family in the Bronx in the late 1940s, Pastore didn’t get into acting until he was in his 40s and, almost exclusively, chiefly played mafioso characters in his time. His first big break was with a small role in Goodfellas, perhaps the most important mafia movie of all time next to the first two Godfather films. Like many characters from Goodfellas, Pastore eventually found a role in The Sopranos, where he earned a Screen Actors Guild Award and was both a standout performer and fan favorite. His character, which we have to admit is a spoiler here, does meet an untimely end, and it’s a major plot point of the second season—with remnants of the decision haunting the show’s lead Tony for the rest of the show’s timeline. 'The Sopranos' Credit: HBO

The Surreal Moments of 'The Sopranos' Of all the seasons of 'The Sopranos', the second season in particular has a very Lynchian influence, with several dream sequences serving not only as odd looks into characters’ psyches as a major part of the plot and storyline, but also spurring realizations and bringing about very real decisions. The most iconic of these dream sequences features Tony visiting a pier, where Sal appears to him as a talking fish and references the infamous Mafia saying “sleep with the fishes,” letting Tony know that his character has been serving as an FBI informant. Tony, of course, decides to take out Sal, and the decision haunts the character for the rest of the show’s run, with episodes making sometimes subtle, sometimes quite overt, references to fishes and Tony’s guilt for taking out what could be considered his best actual friend in the show.