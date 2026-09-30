Gone, perhaps, but certainly not forgotten for many filmmakers and video professionals over the years, Apple has been lying dormant as a potential major player in the film and video space.

And while you might not call it fully awakened just yet, there are signs that Apple is reemerging from its slumber and looking to add some value, or at least cool new features, to its filmmaking apps and tools.

As part of its new Apple Creator Studio, the company’s answer to Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite of apps, there are several new updates announced for some of Apple’s own apps. Let’s look at what’s new in Pixelmator Pro for iPad, Final Cut Pro, Motion, and more.

Apple Creator Studio Updates The big news here, for filmmakers and video pros at least, is that Apple is adding two new template collections to Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad. These updates include designs for sports and action-packed projects, plus templates for launching a new creative idea, business, or product. The company is also unveiling a new Podcasts category which will introduce cover artwork designed to make shows stand out, sized appropriately for major podcast platforms. Pixelmator Pro for iPad is also getting a boost, as it will now include Select and Mask from Mac, giving users more dedicated controls for precise mask and selection refinements — including the ability to preserve fine detail along complex edges like hair or fur. Credit: Apple

Apple Prepares Its Ecosystem for the iPhone 18 Pro Alongside some announced updates to the Final Cut Camera app, Apple is preparing the rest of its ecosystem to handle footage shot with the new iPhone 18 Pro, which has some unique recording features. The big news is that Final Cut Pro and Motion on Mac will add new ways to apply Cinematic mode effects to video captured natively on the iPhone 18 Pro. With these new features, editors can now adjust focus points and depth of field directly in the Final Cut Pro timeline. The built-in compressor will now also let editors convert video with Cinematic mode effects back into the previous Cinematic mode format, plus add new HEVC and MPEG-4 export presets for social sharing. Credit: Apple