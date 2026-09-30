OpenAI’s DevDay 2026 has come and gone with plenty of news. But surprisingly, not much overlaps with film and video work—especially since the company decided to bow out of the generative AI video model game when it sunsetted Sora, which was losing a staggering amount of money .

Still, buried in the info was news co-announced by Adobe that the company was expanding its interactive editing controls in its Adobe plugin in ChatGPT. While these controls aren’t squarely focused on Adobe’s video editing apps like Premiere and After Effects, they are notable and another sign of the company’s broader AI direction.

Here’s what you need to know.

Adobe Plugin in ChatGPT Update Credit: Adobe The goal of this update to the Adobe plugin in ChatGPT is to give users more hands-on control over images, designs, and PDFs. It all still starts with prompting in ChatGPT, but users will be able to use the Adobe plugin to make changes and fine-tune the results with these controls. Which, if you have any background in photo, design, or video editing, you’d probably prefer at some point to falling into a prompt-reprompt cycle. “We want ChatGPT to help people go from an idea to work they’re ready to use or share, with control over the details along the way. Adobe’s plugin brings its creative expertise and precision into that experience, letting people move naturally between describing what they want and editing images, designs and PDFs themselves — all in ChatGPT." – Vibhor Chhabra, product lead for ChatGPT Ecosystem, OpenAI Some of the controls now available will be fine-tuning adjustments and effects such as hue, saturation, contrast, and more, with dynamic sliders and controls.