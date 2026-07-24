While we often focus on narrative filmmaking and other commercial and corporate video spheres, one area of video production that can be both challenging and lucrative is streaming. And the market for streaming can be quite huge.

If you work in streaming, or are curious to dive in, finding the right gear to help you monitor and control is key, and one of the best options for this is the Elgato Stream Deck and its various accessories.

So, for our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we're looking at just that, and we have some nice discounts and deals to share with you.

Elgato Stream Deck +: $159.99

Elgato Stream Deck MK2: $134.99

Elgato Stream Deck Mini: $54.99

You can find more filmmaking deals here.