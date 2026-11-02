After a busy weekend at the 33rd installment of the Austin Film Festival, the festival, founded on the principle of honoring the screenplay, has officially unveiled its 2026 Script and Film Competition Award winners.

And, as you might expect, they’re all quite intriguing, full of promise, and an inspiring lot of scripts, pitches, films, and ideas that, if you’re into the craft of screenwriting or just filmmaking in general, are worth checking out.

So, without further ado, let’s check out this year’s winners and explore these projects.

Austin Film Festival 2026 Award Winners Always a popular festival for writers and aspiring filmmakers alike, this year’s Austin Film Festival reports that its Script Competition alone received more than 12,500 submissions, with 78 scripts advancing to the finalist round. About as prestigious a screenwriting contest as they come, this year 21 writers and writing teams were selected for Script Competition awards and industry fellowships, while filmmakers were recognized across AFF’s Film Jury Competition categories. “For more than 30 years, our competitions have been about recognizing great scriptwriting. We want talented storytellers to leave Austin with more than an award. We want them to leave with new relationships, meaningful industry access and opportunities that can help move their careers forward. This year’s winners represent exactly the kind of bold, original voices we are proud to champion.” - Barbara Morgan, Executive Director of Austin Film Festival Announced at the Festival’s annual Awards Luncheon on October 31st, the winners received AFF’s signature Bronze Typewriter Award and now get the chance to launch their projects and careers to meet the heights achieved by past winners and a quite noted group of judges including showrunners, creators, producers, and writers whose credits include hit shows and films such as Widows Bay, The Bear, Succession, Parks and Rec, BoJack Horseman, Abbott Elementary, Spider-Noir, Black Rabbit, Hacks, South Park, Snowpiercer, It, King Richard, The Order, among others. Let’s check out the winners.

2026 SCRIPT COMPETITION AWARD & FELLOWSHIP WINNERS 2026 Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition Winners Credit: Austin Film Festival The 2026 Austin Film Festival Script Competition featured 21 categories. Drama Feature Award Presented by Writers Guild of America, East – Sisters by Zenas Cao

Comedy Feature Award – Pure Intentions by Sarah Peele

YMH Studios Comedy Fellowship Award – Derek Darling by Robert Barker and Jim Russo

The Donners' Company Screenwriting Award – Filthy by Lisa Cole

The William N. Collage Screenwriting Award – Helicopter by Keith Rubin

The Enderby Entertainment Award – Helicopter by Keith Rubin

The Valhalla Entertainment Award – Devilish by Eric Goldberg

Horror Feature Award – DYSCOPIA by Bobby Marino

The Chronology Screenwriting Award – METHOD by Matt Foss and Cora Vander Broek

Sci-fi Feature Award – Louis & PUCK by Parker Rawlins and William Cowser

The Roadmap Writers Representation Fellowship Award – I Want My Present Back by Haley Mancini

Drama Teleplay Pilot Award – Gay Harlem by Erin Williams

The AMC One-Hour Pilot Award – House of Devlin by Michael Connors

Comedy Teleplay Pilot Award – Arkadelphia by Mac Alsfeld

Adult Animated Comedy Teleplay Fellowship Award Presented by Starburns Industries – Evolved by Chase Norman

Drama Teleplay Spec Award – Dexter: Resurrection: The Gamblers by Laura Hunter Drago

Comedy Teleplay Spec Award – Hacks: Chicken and Egg by Dawn Cowle

Short Screenplay Award – The Semicolon by Aaron Roman

Stage Play Award – Body of Work by Rigel Harris

Fiction Podcast Award – The Cold Plunge by Sunny Bleckinger

Scripted Digital Series Award – Old Bogus Massacre by Matthew McFadden, Dawn Cowle, and Baylor Knobloch