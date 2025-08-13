Popular Mechanics has recently reported that the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle is solved. Everybody can breathe a sigh of relief.

Like quicksand, the Bermuda Triangle was one thing I thought I'd have to worry about often as a child, but it turns out, according to one scientist, conspiracies about the legendary patch of ocean between Miami, San Juan, and Bermuda have been overblown.

Australian scientist Karl Kruszelnicki apparently has been saying for years that it's all a bunch of hooey. Way back in 2017, he told news.com.au, "According to Lloyds of London and the U.S. Coast Guard, the number of planes that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis."

Any accidents or disappearances are a combination of bad weather, human error, and misfortune, compounded by the triangle's proximity to the U.S. and our busy shipping lanes.

With hundreds of disappearances over decades, theories have ranged from aliens to weird vortexes to the lost city of Atlantis.

“They vanish without a trace, then another plane sent out to look with them vanishes ... [so some people claimed] it must have been aliens,” Kruszelnicki said.

Our own National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) agrees.

“There is no evidence that mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than in any other large, well-traveled area of the ocean,” NOAA wrote in 2010.

So with the mystery apparently solved, let's look back at some of the more fantastical portrayals of the Bermuda Triangle in film and TV. (Mild spoilers for the films below!)

Triangle (2009)

Ah, the aughts. This one stars Melissa George, Michael Dorman, Rachael Carpani, Henry Nixon, Emma Lung, and Liam Hemsworth as members of a yachting crew who get caught in a storm and must take refuge on an abandoned ocean liner off the coast of Bermuda.

This seems to be a fan favorite, which I totally get. The early 2000s gave us some truly amazing, campy horror films. Here, the Bermuda Triangle is a catalyst for a time loop, leading to some surprising twists in the main character Jess' story.

The Island (1980)

Michael Caine stars as a journalist investigating mysterious boat disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle, and naturally decides this would be the perfect father-son bonding trip. What could go wrong? It turns out the triangle's secret isn't supernatural at all. It's a colony of descendants from 17th-century pirates who've been living off the grid and raiding modern vessels. Because that makes sense.

This Peter Benchley adaptation (yes, the Jaws guy) is absolutely bonkers. Director Michael Ritchie can't seem to decide if he's making a family adventure or a violent thriller, so he just does both.

Satan's Triangle (1975)

In this film, we get classic made-for-TV horror starring Kim Novak as the lone survivor of a shipwreck who gets rescued by the Coast Guard, only to find herself trapped in the triangle's supernatural grip. This one leans hard into the occult themes that were everywhere in mid-'70s horror.

This one clearly sprouted from the fact that the Bermuda Triangle is also known as the Devil's Triangle. Why not take that literally?

The Bermuda Triangle (1978)

This one is a wild Mexican-Italian co-production (El Triángulo diabólico de las Bermudas) that throws everything at the wall to see what sticks.

The Marvin family sails into the triangle searching for Atlantis, which already sounds like the setup to a fever dream. Director René Cardona Jr. decided to spice things up with a possessed doll because, apparently, mysterious disappearances weren't creepy enough on their own.

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Okay, maybe it's a bit of a reach, but this Jack Black-starrer has an inciting incident rooted in the Bermuda Triangle. Lemuel Gulliver (Black) is desperate to impress journalist Darcy Silverman (Amanda Peet), who assigns him to write a story about the Triangle. Traveling there, his ship is sucked into a waterspout, and he ends up in the land of Lilliput. Adventures ensue.

Fun fact: Emily Blunt accepted this film instead of a role in the MCU.

Lost Voyage (2000)

This TV movie, directed and co-written by Christian McIntire, revolves around the mysterious reappearance of a cruise ship that vanished 25 years earlier in the Bermuda Triangle. Seven people board the ship to uncover the truth behind its disappearance, but they aren't alone. (The ship's name, the Corona Queen, might give you some unintended pandemic flashbacks.)

This is solid B-movie territory that delivers exactly what you'd expect from a turn-of-the-millennium supernatural thriller.

We know we missed a few. Do you have any favorites even slightly connected to the Bermuda Triangle? Let us know.