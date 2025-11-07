This past weekend, I spent 48 hours in the hospital waiting for my son to be born, so I have consumed a lot of TV and movies as well as a lot of coffee. To prepare for this first kid, my wife and I decided to stream a bunch of movies about babies.

Today, I wanted to review what we've decided are the best baby movies available. It's a list of varying genres and stories, and one that kept us busy and having fun while waiting for the arrival of the little guy.

Let's dive in.





1. Raising Arizona (1987) Director: Joel Coen

Joel Coen Writers: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Cast: Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, John Goodman A truly unique and quirky masterpiece from the Coen Brothers that exists in a serious whirlwind. We follow an ex-con (H.I.) and a former police officer (Ed) who discover they can't have children, so they decide to steal one from a local furniture magnate who just had quintuplets and can't seem to handle all of them. It's a surreal, stylish, and surprisingly sweet story about the desperate lengths people will go to for a family. And it's so heartfelt, you'll root for the kidnapping.

2. Three Men and a Baby (1987) Director: Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy Writers: James Orr, Jim Cruickshank

James Orr, Jim Cruickshank Cast: Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson This film is the quintessential baby comedy. We follow three bachelors who have their lives turned completely upside down when a baby girl is left on their doorstep. It's one of those movies that laid the groundwork for all the comedies to follow, as we see these clueless men try to navigate diapers, feedings, and lullabies all in the name of big laughs.

3. Rosemary's Baby (1968) Director: Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski Writer: Roman Polanski (based on the novel by Ira Levin)

Roman Polanski (based on the novel by Ira Levin) Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer Every parent's nightmare is to give birth to the spawn of Satan, right? This is the definitive baby-related horror film, and it rocks. A young couple moves into a new apartment building with overly friendly, eccentric neighbors. And when Rosemary (Mia Farrow) becomes mysteriously pregnant, she begins to suspect that her neighbors have sinister plans for her and her unborn child. It's not as fun of a hospital watch as you'd imagine.

4. Look Who's Talking (1989) Director: Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling Writer: Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling Cast: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, George Segal, Bruce Willis (voice) This classic comedy gives us a look inside a baby's inner monologue with Bruce Willis voicing the witty, sarcastic inner thoughts of baby Mikey. His single mom (Kirstie Alley) tries to find the perfect father, all while the cab driver who rushed her to the hospital (John Travolta) becomes a fixture in their lives. It's such a sweet and endearing movie.

5. Juno (2007) Director: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Writer: Diablo Cody

Diablo Cody Cast: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman A sharp, witty, and heartfelt look at teen pregnancy that is somehow both hilarious and one of the most heartfelt movies ever made. Elliot Page shines as the titular character, who is a confident and quirky teen who deals with her unplanned pregnancy by finding what she believes to be the perfect adoptive parents. The film's unique dialogue and stellar performances earned writer Diablo Cody an Oscar and introduced Hollywood to her powerful voice.

6. Knocked Up (2007) Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Writer: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Cast: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann From the mind of Judd Apatow, this comedy explores the awkward and hilarious reality of an unplanned pregnancy after a one-night stand. It was a formative movie that made Seth Rogen into a movie star and introduced the world to the improv style of naturalistic comedy that would take over the decade.

7. Baby Mama (2008) Director: Michael McCullers

Michael McCullers Writer: Michael McCullers

Michael McCullers Cast: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Greg Kinnear, Dax Shepard I think this is an underrated comedy. It takes some chances, but we get a ton of big laughs from it. And it was a perfect vehicle for the iconic comedy duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. When a successful but infertile businesswoman (Fey) hires a crass, irresponsible woman (Poehler) to be her surrogate, the two opposites are forced to live together, leading to hilarious and disastrous results.

8. Nine Months (1995) Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Writer: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Cast: Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore, Tom Arnold, Robin Williams Hugh Grant plays the ultimate commitment-phobe, a child psychologist who is perfectly happy with his life and his long-term girlfriend (Julianne Moore). When she announces she's pregnant, he spirals into a panic, made even worse by a scene-stealing, chaotic performance from Robin Williams as an eccentric obstetrician. It's one of those movies you look back on and only remember how hard you laughed watching it.

9. Children of Men (2006) Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón Writers: Alfonso Cuarón, Timothy J. Sexton, David Arata, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby

Alfonso Cuarón, Timothy J. Sexton, David Arata, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Clare-Hope Ashitey I feel like half of Twitter is always telling me birth rates are down, and all I can think of is this dystopian thriller, where humanity has been infertile for 18 years. The world is on the brink of collapse until a cynical former activist (Clive Owen) is tasked with protecting the only pregnant woman on Earth. I think this movie rocks, and it has some of the best long takes of all time.

10. The Boss Baby (2017) Director: Tom McGrath

Tom McGrath Writer: Michael McCullers

Michael McCullers Cast: Alec Baldwin (voice), Steve Buscemi (voice), Jimmy Kimmel (voice), Lisa Kudrow (voice) A hilarious animated adventure told from the perspective of a 7-year-old boy whose life is ruined by the arrival of a new baby brother. But this is no ordinary baby—he wears a suit, carries a briefcase, and talks (with the voice of Alec Baldwin). The two must team up to stop a dastardly plot by the CEO of Puppy Co.in a family adventure that I think parents and kids can enjoy.

Summing It All Up I can guarantee that watching all these movies is better than being stuck in a hospital waiting for labor, but that's just my experience. That's my list, but I bet you have some baby movies that belong on this list that I missed.

Let me know what you think in the comments.