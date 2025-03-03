After an awards show, especially after the Oscars, I always get an influx of emails from people trying to crack the code of how to get recognition for their work.

They're begging for a magic way to get more eyeballs on their stuff or get people excited about production.

The most popular email I get winds up being people looking for the genre that will unlock everything, especially when it comes to short filmmaking.

So, today, I'm going to go over the best genres for short films.

Let's dive in.

The Magic Genre for Short Films Look, right up top I'm just going to tell you I do not believe there's like one genre that's going to unlock your best short film. Believing that is pretty dumb. I have seen hundreds of short films that cover every genre imaginable. And in the last ten years, across the Oscars, I've seen just about every genre be nominated. So, instead of pretending there's some magic genre, let's go over how you can use each of the major genres effectively in your work.

Short Film Genres 'Love Death + Robots' CREDIT: Netflix Short films can be hard to tackle. You need to find a story that fits in a smaller space and still feels like it has scope and scale. I would suggest just picking something that happens in real time, or close to it. Especially if this is your first short script. That way, you're writing within a constraint that naturally fits into a short time. If you're not even sure how to begin, we can brainstorm within genres. Drama : This is sort of a sweeping genre that covers a lot of things. But there are many dramatic moments of life that you might want to highlight. Short films are excellent for focusing on a single, powerful emotional moment or character study. They can deliver impactful narratives in a concise timeframe.

Comedy: Comedy is such a versatile genre that it can fit into any situation. In these short situations, it can carry us in and out quickly. A well-executed comedic short can leave a lasting impression, especially those with a strong ending, or punchline.

Horror: Horror stands out among genres because it can make you feel something nothing else can: fear. It's also popular for being acquired and turned into features. Short films can build tension and deliver scares effectively in a limited time. You can arrive late and leave early.

Experimental: Not every short film has to be narrative. So many of the ones I love are just artistic expressions of emotions or ideas. Filmmakers can experiment with visual techniques, narrative structures, and abstract concepts. Short films provide a platform for artistic exploration and pushing boundaries. Why not test yours?

Thriller/Suspense: These genres work very well in short format because you can plant suspense very quickly, and then have a satisfying payoff, within the time constraints. Again, find a scenario that's happening in real-time and use that. We can meet the characters and get into it quickly.

Science Fiction: The future is so fun to explore, and so are advances in technology. the worldbuilding here is limitless, just get it across fast. Shorts don't usually have big budgets, but you can spend wisely here and show your vision, especially for a proof of concept.



Summing Up the Short Film Genres Short films are a great way to practice your skills as a filmmaker and to showcase your ideas to a large audience who can see your potential for a full-length feature. I love watching them and truly enjoy how inventive and exciting they can be. There is no magic genre for you to crack. You just have to keep at it and write a short film that connects with you and the audience.

Let me know what you think in the comments.