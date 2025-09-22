These Are the Oscar Submissions for Best International Feature (So Far)
The race for Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars is starting to heat up.
With the October 1 deadline for submission fast approaching, countries are finalizing their picks, and the lineup is already looking incredibly strong.
What's particularly striking about this year's submissions is the range of genres.
France selected Iranian director Jafar Panahi's Palme d'Or-winning It Was Just an Accident to represent the country, while South Korea chose Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice. (We seriously cannot wait for that one.) Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, another festival hit from Cannes, is the submission for Norway.
Cambodia submitted the psychological horror thriller Tenement, while Papua New Guinea made history with its first-ever Oscar submission, Papa Buka, which follows an aging war veteran. Paraguay's Under the Flags, the Sun is an archival documentary.
This category really has it all. It's where you can find some of the most diverse work of the Oscars, so we'll be hoping to see as many of these as possible.
Oscar Submissions for Best International Feature
Below, you'll find the list of submissions so far, organized by country. Let us know which ones you're excited about.
- Armenia: My Armenian Phantoms (Tamara Stepanyan)
- Austria: Peacock (Bernhard Wenger)
- Azerbaijan: Taghiyev: Oil (Zaur Gasimli)
- Belgium: Young Mothers (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny (Jasmila Žbanić)
- Brazil: The Secret Agent (Kleber Mendonça Filho)
- Bulgaria: Tarika (Milko Lazarov)
- Cambodia: Tenement (Inrasothythep Neth and Sokyou Chea)
- Canada: The Things You Kill (Alireza Khatami)
- Chile: The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (Diego Céspedes)
- Colombia: A Poet (Simón Mesa Soto)
- Costa Rica: The Altar Boy, the Priest and the Gardener (Juan Manuel Fernández)
- Croatia: Fiume o morte! (Igor Bezinović)
- Czech Republic: I'm Not Everything I Want to Be (Klára Tasovská)
- Denmark: Mr. Nobody Against Putin (David Borenstein)
- Dominican Republic: Pepe (Nelson Carlo de Los Santos Arias)
- Ecuador: Chuzalongo (Diego Ortuño)
- Egypt: Happy Birthday (Sarah Goher)
- Estonia: Rolling Papers (Meel Paliale)
- Finland: 100 Litres of Gold (Teemu Nikki)
- France: It Was Just an Accident (Jafar Panahi)
- Georgia: Panopticon (George Sikharulidze)
- Germany: Sound of Falling (Mascha Schilinski)
- Hungary: Orphan (László Nemes)
- Iceland: The Love That Remains (Hlynur Pálmason)
- India: Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan)
- Indonesia: Sore: Wife from the Future (Yandy Laurens)
- Iran: Cause of Death: Unknown (Ali Zarnegar)
- Iraq: The President's Cake (Hasan Hadi)
- Ireland: Sanatorium (Gar O'Rourke)
- Israel: The Sea (Shai Carmeli-Pollak)
- Japan: Kokuho (Lee Sang-il)
- Jordan: All That's Left of You (Cherien Dabis)
- Kyrgyzstan: Black Red Yellow (Aktan Arym Kubat)
- Latvia: Dog of God (Lauris Ābele and Raitis Ābele)
- Lithuania: Southern Chronicles (Ignas Miškinis)
- Montenegro: The Tower of Strength (Nikola Vukčević)
- Morocco: Calle Málaga (Maryam Touzani)
- Nepal: Anjila (Milan Chams)
- Netherlands: Reedland (Sven Bresser)
- North Macedonia: The Tale of Silyan (Tamara Kotevska)
- Norway: Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)
- Palestine: Palestine 36 (Annemarie Jacir)
- Panama: Beloved Tropic (Ana Endara)
- Papua New Guinea: Papa Buka (Bijukumar Damodaran)
- Paraguay: Under the Flags, the Sun (Juanjo Pereira)
- Peru: Motherland (Marco Panatonic)
- Philippines: Magellan (Lav Diaz)
- Poland: Franz (Agnieszka Holland)
- Portugal: Banzo (Margarida Cardoso)
- Romania: Traffic (Teodora Mihai)
- Singapore: Stranger Eyes (Yeo Siew Hua)
- Slovakia: Father (Tereza Nvotová)
- Slovenia: Little Trouble Girls (Urška Djukić)
- South Korea: No Other Choice (Park Chan-wook)
- Spain: Sirāt (Óliver Laxe)
- Sweden: Eagles of the Republic (Tarik Saleh)
- Switzerland: Late Shift (Petra Volpe)
- Taiwan: Left-Handed Girl (Shih-Ching Tsou)
- Thailand: A Useful Ghost (Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke)
- Tunisia: The Voice of Hind Rajab (Kaouther Ben Hania)
- Turkey: One of Those Days When Hemme Dies (Murat Fıratoğlu)
- Ukraine: 2000 Meters to Andriivka (Mstyslav Chernov)
- Uruguay: Don't You Let Me Go (Ana Guevara and Leticia Jorge)
