The race for Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars is starting to heat up.

With the October 1 deadline for submission fast approaching, countries are finalizing their picks, and the lineup is already looking incredibly strong.

What's particularly striking about this year's submissions is the range of genres.

France selected Iranian director Jafar Panahi's Palme d'Or-winning It Was Just an Accident to represent the country, while South Korea chose Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice. (We seriously cannot wait for that one.) Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, another festival hit from Cannes, is the submission for Norway.

Cambodia submitted the psychological horror thriller Tenement, while Papua New Guinea made history with its first-ever Oscar submission, Papa Buka, which follows an aging war veteran. Paraguay's Under the Flags, the Sun is an archival documentary.

This category really has it all. It's where you can find some of the most diverse work of the Oscars, so we'll be hoping to see as many of these as possible.

Oscar Submissions for Best International Feature

Below, you'll find the list of submissions so far, organized by country. Let us know which ones you're excited about.