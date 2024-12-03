As we covered when first announced at NAB 2024, the new Blackmagic URSA Cine has proven to be one of the most talked about new cameras of the year. Yet, while cinematographers and filmmakers alike are still trying to decide which cinema cameras are going to be their best options for 2025, there are still a few minor issues and tweaks that are still being fixed up.

That’s why Blackmagic has released Blackmagic Camera 9.1.3 to fix some small iris display compatibility issues with some PL lenses for the URSA Cine 12K LF. Let’s take a look at this update and explore how you can use the Blackmagic installer to add Blackmagic Camera Setup software to your system so that you can update the software and manage your Blackmagic Camera.

What’s new in Blackmagic Camera 9.1.3

So, this isn’t a huge update by any means. It’s really just an update to fix a singular issue that’s only affecting a relatively small number of users. Still, it’s good to see this fix come through nonetheless as it could be quite annoying for certain working cinematographers.

The following models have new features.

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF

  • Fixed iris lapsing in heads up display.
The different mounts for the URSA Cine 12K

How to Install Blackmagic Camera Setup Software

As mentioned above, it’s not too difficult to get this update, but it does require that you add Blackmagic Camera Setup software to your system so you can update the software and manage your Blackmagic Camera.

This will also add Blackmagic RAW Player, Blackmagic RAW Speed Test, Blackmagic RAW SDK, and Blackmagic RAW plugins.

For updating Blackmagic Cameras from Camera 4.0 or above it is advisable to export your presets and LUTs onto a card as they will be removed during this update.

Here are some of the minimum system requirements for this update.

Minimum system requirements for Mac OS

  • macOS 13.0 Ventura or later
  • macOS 14.0 Sonoma or later

Minimum system requirements for Windows

  • Windows 10 64-bit or later
  • Windows 11 64-bit or later

You can download and find out more about the Blackmagic Camera Setup 9.1.3 here.

