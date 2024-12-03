As we covered when first announced at NAB 2024, the new Blackmagic URSA Cine has proven to be one of the most talked about new cameras of the year. Yet, while cinematographers and filmmakers alike are still trying to decide which cinema cameras are going to be their best options for 2025, there are still a few minor issues and tweaks that are still being fixed up.

That’s why Blackmagic has released Blackmagic Camera 9.1.3 to fix some small iris display compatibility issues with some PL lenses for the URSA Cine 12K LF. Let’s take a look at this update and explore how you can use the Blackmagic installer to add Blackmagic Camera Setup software to your system so that you can update the software and manage your Blackmagic Camera.

What’s new in Blackmagic Camera 9.1.3 So, this isn’t a huge update by any means. It’s really just an update to fix a singular issue that’s only affecting a relatively small number of users. Still, it’s good to see this fix come through nonetheless as it could be quite annoying for certain working cinematographers. The following models have new features. Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF Fixed iris lapsing in heads up display. The different mounts for the URSA Cine 12K images.blackmagicdesign.com