We have another Blackmagic Camera update to share: Blackmagic Design rolled out update 10.3.1, which adds minor but helpful improvements to two popular cameras, the URSA Broadcast G2 and the PYXIS 12 K.

The big news is improved stability when starting a stream to Blackmagic Cloud, especially with the URSA Broadcast G2, as this fixes crashes that could happen when you start streaming to Blackmagic Cloud.

Let’s check out the full list of updates and improvements.

Blackmagic Camera Update 10.3.1 Again, this isn’t a huge update, but it's worth downloading and installing, especially if you use these cameras for streaming to Blackmagic Cloud, or, you know, to keep your cameras' software up to date and ready to handle everything at their peak. The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is getting a minor fix for an issue where some cameras crashed when starting to stream to Blackmagic Cloud. This update should fix that and help crews and video teams get back to streaming with no issues. Another update: some simple manufacturing improvements are coming to the PYXIS 12K. We don’t have details on exactly what these improvements are, but if they’re not listed, they’re likely minor but still worth noting. Credit: Blackmagic Design

Full List of Updates It’s not long, but here’s the full list of everything new in Blackmagic Camera 10.3.1: Blackmagic PYXIS 12K Manufacturing improvements. Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 Fixes crash when beginning stream to Blackmagic Cloud. Credit: Blackmagic Design