The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF Gets Improved REST Control and Other Features in Latest Update
Blackmagic Camera update 10.3.2 is here which is set to bring improved REST controls and switching upgrades to the URSA Cine 12K LF.
It’s been a busy week for Blackmagic Design, as the company has somehow managed to announce both price increases and price reductions (via a flash sale) for its products and software. So, overall, kind of a mixed bag. But we also have news that another Blackmagic Camera update is out, and it’s set to add some nice improvements to the URSA Cine 12K LF.
Let’s look at what this large format cinema camera is getting in terms of improvements to LUT icon behavior, switching, and other upgrades.
Blackmagic Camera Update 10.3.2
This latest Blackmagic Camera update isn’t huge and, like many in the recent past, is squarely focused on one camera in the company’s lineup.
Blackmagic Camera update 10.3.2 brings improvements to the URSA Cine 12K LF, the company’s flagship large-format cinema camera, known for its 12K full-frame 36 x 24mm sensor, 16 stops of dynamic range, and Blackmagic RAW capture up to 12K 3:2 open gate.
Here’s the full list of updates coming to the URSA Cine 12K LF with this Blackmagic Camera update 10.3.2:
- Improved REST control via NMOS for the 10G port.
- Improved switching between 2110 and RAW.
- Improved LUT icon behavior.
Credit: Blackmagic Design
Price and Availability
As always, this update is free to download and install, and more info is available on the company’s website here.
- Another Blackmagic Camera Update Is Here With Improved Stability and Improvements for Your Cameras ›
- Get Minor Playback and Focus Zoom Improvements With Blackmagic Camera 9.5.3 Update ›
- Blackmagic Camera 9.1.3 Update to Fix Iris Lapsing with the URSA Cine 12K ›
- Pre-Record For Up to 10 Minutes With the PYXIS and Other Blackmagic Cameras With Latest Update ›
- The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF is Getting a Boost With Next-Gen Color Science (Plus Other Updates) ›