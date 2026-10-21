It’s been a busy week for Blackmagic Design, as the company has somehow managed to announce both price increases and price reductions (via a flash sale ) for its products and software. So, overall, kind of a mixed bag. But we also have news that another Blackmagic Camera update is out, and it’s set to add some nice improvements to the URSA Cine 12K LF.

Let’s look at what this large format cinema camera is getting in terms of improvements to LUT icon behavior, switching, and other upgrades.





Blackmagic Camera Update 10.3.2 This latest Blackmagic Camera update isn’t huge and, like many in the recent past, is squarely focused on one camera in the company’s lineup. Blackmagic Camera update 10.3.2 brings improvements to the URSA Cine 12K LF, the company’s flagship large-format cinema camera, known for its 12K full-frame 36 x 24mm sensor, 16 stops of dynamic range, and Blackmagic RAW capture up to 12K 3:2 open gate. Here’s the full list of updates coming to the URSA Cine 12K LF with this Blackmagic Camera update 10.3.2: Improved REST control via NMOS for the 10G port.

Improved switching between 2110 and RAW.

Improved LUT icon behavior. Credit: Blackmagic Design