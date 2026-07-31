While not the most major firmware update released by Blackmagic Design, which—let’s face it—releases a lot of updates across the company’s wide range of products and apps, this is still a significant one worth checking out—especially if you work in broadcast media.

The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is a popular broadcast camera that can be used either in the studio or for internet broadcasts and offers a very impressive set of features for this format. Still, it could always use some improvements, and that’s what this new update brings.

Let’s check it out.

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 Update Credit: Blackmagic Design So, the big news for this Blackmagic Camera update 10.2.1 is that the URSA Broadcast G2 is getting improvements to its H.265 and H.264 recording and playback features. This should add additional support for a robust broadcast camera that already supports up to UHD 4K and can also be used as a 6K digital film camera that records in Blackmagic RAW format. The camera also still notably features a lens mount compatible with 2/3" B4 lenses, along with an active EF mount adapter, which allows shooters to access a long line of professional cinema lenses. The camera also allows users to be able to apply 3D LUTs for cinema-like looks, has built-in optical ND filters, features 12G-SDI input and output, captures audio via two XLR inputs, and can record using ProRes 422 and Blackmagic RAW onto CFast 2.0 or SD UHS-II cards.