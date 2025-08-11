While new camera announcements will always be the most exciting news to cover, the gear that filmmakers and video professionals use to rig out these cameras will also always be just as important—if not more.

Bright Tangerine is rolling out a new series of camera rigs with the Halo Universal, a cine-style kit that comes in multiple sizes and versions that all aim to allow filmmakers to add multiple accessories and quick release mounting for any size up to large camera systems.

The goal is to give shooters a seamless setup for any camera, from compact mirrorless bodies up to full-fledged cinema cameras. The Halo should help cut out the need for complex rigging. Let’s explore.

Bright Tangerine Halo Universal Kits Featuring both base and advanced kit models for small and large camera systems, these kits consist of a universal dovetail baseplate, a 15mm LWS rod bracket, two rods, and a halo-style rigging that mounts at the front of your camera. The modular design further allows the elements to be used together or individually. The goal is to cover any camera system, small or large, that can be set up for rigging in moments, as the Halo forms a square around the camera body, allowing enough clearance for different camera sizes and configurations in a compact form factor. To help with all of this, the Halo offers numerous accessory mounting points, including industry-standard 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 screw threads. It also offers MAP and QD sockets, a cold shoe mount, and NATO rails.

The Dovetail Baseplate Made from lightweight, durable aluminum, the dovetail baseplate can quickly mount onto universal dovetail receivers and is fully compatible with both Manfrotto-type and DJI gimbal receivers. The plate features markings to make setup and balancing easy. The included rod block provides 15mm LWS rod spacing and includes two 15mm rods. The Halo system is further designed with durable anodized aluminum to resist the wear and tear of production, and can support loads up to 22 lb without flexing, which allows for multiple accessories. Credit: Bright Tangerine

Price and Availability The Bright Tangerine Halo Universal Kits are available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the specs for the base kit model, but more options and prices are available below. For Any Camera System

Universal Dovetail with Halo-Style Cage

15mm LWS Rod Bracket with Two Rods

Measurement Markings for Balance