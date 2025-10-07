If you’re someone put off by the AI revolution going on all around us, you might want to sit down before you read this news. A new camera is being teased by Camera Intelligence that promises to be the world’s first AI-native Micro Four Thirds camera that is powered by Google’s Gemini AI and is set to offer in-camera generative editing.

We know, we know. That’s a lot to take in. It’s also all kinda, confusing?

Teased by Camera Intelligence, the same company that gave us Alice Camera , which also promised to turn your smartphone into an AI-powered content creation machine, this new Caira is a Micro Four Thirds camera that features on-camera assistive editing via an LLM.

Introducing the Caira Camera Powered by Nano Banana, which is Google’s AI image generator and editor, the Caira camera promises a lot. Aiming to be the camera of the future, the company’s goal is to make being a professional creator easier than ever before. The Caira is a Micro Four Thirds camera that features an interchangeable lens system, a professional-quality image sensor, and—most distinctly—an on-camera assistive editing option that uses an LLM and computational photography features. The promise here is to give creators (in this instance, photographers) the ability to have one device that gives them the best elements of DSLR, mirrorless, and smartphone shooting and AI editing all rolled together.