Honestly, if you’re in the market for a new camera today, it's probably a pretty stressful situation. There are so many great cameras by so many great companies to choose from. And, on top of the cameras themselves, the lenses available are pretty robust too.

However, if you're looking for a good package deal, finding the right kit can be a great option. To help with that, Canon has announced new Cinema EOS Lens and Videographer kits for the EOS C50 and EOS C80 cameras.

Let’s check out these new options and how they could streamline your production setups.

New Canon Camera Kits Credit: Canon The goal of these kits, you could say, is to better unlock the cinematic and efficient capabilities of two of Canon’s more popular cameras on the market. The Canon EOS C50 and the EOS C80 are both highly capable full-frame cinema cameras that can pack a punch for indie filmmakers and corporate videographers alike. If you’re looking to get the most out of your investment in either, Canon is encouraging potential owners to pair these cameras with RF optics and build a production package optimized for your shoots. To do this, Canon has rolled out two new kits: a Cinema EOS Lens Kit and an EOS C50 Videographer Kit.

Check Them Out Credit: Canon Here’s the full breakdown for each new kit option: Cinema EOS Lens Kits: Each kit pairs either the EOS C50 or EOS C80 camera with versatile RF zoom lenses. The EOS C50 is Canon’s smallest and lightest cinema camera to date, featuring a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor ideal for handheld and verité shooting, while the EOS C80 features a 6K full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor with triple-base ISO. The lightweight RF 20-50mm lens covers ultra-wide to standard ranges with smooth power zoom control to elevate your video, while the RF 24-105mm F4 provides a versatile focal range and constant aperture for diverse shooting needs.

EOS C50 Videographer Kit: Builds on the ultra-compact EOS C50 camera by adding essential production accessories, including an Azden shotgun microphone, Azden monitoring headphones, a Hoya variable ND filter, and a two-year Canon CarePAK PRO coverage plan for Canon cameras and lenses, as well as Canon’s lightweight RF 20-50mm lens, which covers ultra-wide to standard ranges with smooth power zoom control to elevate your video.