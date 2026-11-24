The Chroma Awards are back with bigger prizes, more partners, and another wave of AI-made works in several categories ready for submission. If you have the skills to bring your creative visions to life in any of the offered categories, you could take home some of the $450,000+ in cash and travel prizes.

ElevenLabs' flagship competition for AI competitors is backed this year by CapCut, Cantina, Runware, Kling, Meshy, and many more amazing companies, and it gives creators the chance to enter Film, Music Videos, Ads, Games, and Behind-The-Scenes.

Ready to dive in? Here’s what you need to know.

Chroma Awards Season 2 Credit: Chroma Awards We’re once again excited this year to be an official partner of the Chroma Awards , ElevenLabs’ flagship competition for AI creators. Season 2 is open now until January 7th, 2027. Now in its second year, the Chroma Awards are one of the biggest celebrations of the best AI-made work in Film, Music Videos, Ads, Games, and Behind-The-Scenes content. This Season 2 edition will feature $450,000+ in cash and travel prizes and is backed by CapCut, Cantina, Runware, Kling, Meshy, and many more amazing companies. We are joining as an Official Community Partner, so list our name when you sign up in the Community Awards Section to be fast-tracked for review (and potentially additional cash prizes).