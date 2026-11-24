If you’ve been saving up all year for a new mirrorless camera for filmmaking, videography, or other hybrid shooting needs, now is a great time to buy. We’re seeing major holiday savings on pretty much all the mainstay brands, which you can fully explore on sites like B&H.

But to highlight some of the best ones we’ve seen so far this season, we have another great holiday savings deal to check out that makes a sought-after mirrorless camera much more accessible than before: the Panasonic LUMIX GH7 is down $400, putting it well below $2,000 now.

Let’s look at the Micro Four Thirds LUMIX GH7 mirrorless camera from Panasonic and its nice range of ProRes RAW internal video recording and 32-bit float audio, plus the rest of its array of features.

The Panasonic LUMIX GH7 While not the newest camera to be explored here, as 2026 will soon end and 2027 models on the roadmap will be coming out, the Panasonic LUMIX GH7, which came out in 2024, is sneakily still a pretty good deal to begin with, even before this holiday savings deal came out. The GH7, with its latest firmware updates, features ProRes RAW internal recording, 32-bit float recording with the optional DMW-XLR2 audio interface, Adobe Cloud Frame.io compatibility, versatile Open Gate framing, and real-time custom LUTs. It also boasts a 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K30 Apple ProRes 422 HQ internal recording, improved Phase Hybrid AF, a 13+ stop dynamic range boost, and 5-axis stabilization, which are all helpful specs and features that should be able to work for indie filmmakers, pro photographers, documentarians, or your usual mix of corporate videographers.

Price and Availability So, this is where the GH7 gets interesting, as the camera has already seen some price reductions over the years. However, with this holiday savings deal, which drops the price by another $400, we’re looking at a mirrorless camera with 4K60 4:2:2 10-bit unlimited recording that comes in at just under $1,800 now. That’s well below $2,000 and a pretty low entry point for specs that should stand up well against many competitors today. It’s not a top-end option anymore, but if you’re looking for a good first mirrorless or a step up from an old DSLR, it could be a nice deal. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 25.2MP BSI CMOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

4K60 4:2:2 10-Bit Unlimited Recording

5.7K60, 4K120 HFR, FHD 240p VFR

ProRes RAW, 32-Bit Float, 13+ Stop WDR

Dual I.S. 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Stabilizer

3.68m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.84m-Dot Free Angle Touchscreen

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots