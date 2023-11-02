While less exciting than Canon announcing a brand new cinema EOS line camera, we’re perfectly happy reporting about some solid firmware updates coming out for a huge array of Canon’s current line of cinema EOS cameras.

While the updates will vary a bit camera to camera, the majority of these updates are set to add camera control support from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller, flexibility with file naming conventions for proxy files and other new supports and compatibility with zoom lenses and adapters.

Additionally, Canon has announced a new Canon Multi-Camera Control App which we’ll undoubtedly cover in a bit more detail later. Also, please note that all of these firmware updates (as well as the aforementioned app) will be available to customers for free download in early December 2023.

So, without hiding the info too far below, let’s explore all of the updates coming to your favorite Canon EOS cinema line cameras.

Canon EOS C500 Mark II/ EOS C300 Mark III Currently serving as two of Canon’s most popular cinema camera options, the C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III are both getting some helpful updates for added support and compatibility. Plus, these new vector scope and vector color enhancements should be welcome additions for any Canon cinema shooters. Adds a Digital Tele-converter.

Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller.

Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

Enhancements to the vector scope will now enable display of the vector color and color-space on screen.

Adds compatibility with the CN-E31.5-95mm Flex Zoom Lens.

Canon EOS C70 The Canon C70 will see many of the same updates as the cinema cameras above, as well as some extra compatibility support for the new RF 24-105mm lens with the updated Power Zoom Adapter. Adds a Digital Tele-converter.

Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller.

Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

Adds compatibility with the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens with Power Zoom Adapter and the RF Prime series of cinema lenses.

Adds compatibility with Canon’s Super 35mm Flex Zoom lenses.

Canon EOS R5 C Additionally, the Canon R5 C should also get some boosts as well, including all of the above with extra frame display functions while recording and improvements to the camera’s photo mode. Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

Enhancements to the vector scope will now enable display of the vector color and color-space on screen.

Adds frame display function while recording.

Adds compatibility with the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens with Power Zoom Adapter and the RF Prime Cinema Lenses.

Adds compatibility with Canon’s Super 35mm Flex Zoom lenses.

Adds improvements to the camera’s photo mode.

Canon XF605 Canon’s flagship professional camcorder will see some updates as well with added file recording options and different chunk recording and continuous playback updates. Adds support for SRT protocol.

Adds file recording in XF-AVC Full HD 25 megabits per second format.

Proxy file recording in MP4 16 megabits per second when in XF-AVC Full HD 25 format.

Adds chunk recording and continuous playback of multiple clips.

Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller.

Enhanced PTZ Functionalities Canon is also rolling out some new enhancements to its existing line of PTZ cameras with firmware updates for the CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X300, all set to see several new features. These new features include: Preset and Trace thumbnails have been added to help make the cameras more intuitive to control by adding visual thumbnails for both presets and for recorded trace movements in the camera’s user interface and in the latest version of the Remote Camera Control Application.

Option for Still image display between presets helps to enhance a user’s viewing experience by eliminating any distracting video while the camera is moving from one preset to another.

SRT adaptive bitrate enables stable video distribution in accordance with the network environment and available bandwidth.

Multiple Free-D protocol destinations which can be helpful for shooting in virtual production environments with multiple image processors.

Partial restore option allows for partial settings restoration so that items such as baseline video settings can be restored from a backup, while infrastructure items such as networking configuration and administrator credentials can be retained.