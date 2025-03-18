Canon R1 and R5 Mark II Firmware Updates Boost Autofocus, Reduce Overheating
Canon has announced minor, but important, firmware updates for two of the company's most popular mirrorless cameras—the OES R1 and EOS R5 Mark II.
While we eagerly await the new cameras, lenses, and all of the other miscellaneous film and video gear set to be announced at NAB in Las Vegas this year, we’re still seeing a nice trickle of new updates and features being rolled out for some popular cameras and brands.
Canon has just announced some minor, but important, firmware updates for two of the company’s most popular mirrorless digital cameras. The Canon EOS R1 and the EOS R5 Mark II are both set to get firmware updates to offer a few optimizations and fixes.
So, if you’re interested in improving the autofocus and minimizing overheating issues with either of these two Canon cameras, you’re going to want to check out these firmware updates and get them downloaded and installed today.
Canon Firmware Updates
So, no need to bury the lede too far here, these firmware updates for both cameras are nothing huge. There are no major new features or performance boosts besides these two issues. Both updates are the same and aim to optimize and fix the following issues.
- Optimized when camera temperature rise warning is displayed.
- Fixed a problem where the subject could not be properly focused during AF in certain zoom ranges.
The first issue with the camera temperature rise warning is a simple fix to an issue where users were being notified at less than appropriate times that their camera was overheating. This update fixes this issue so you’ll be able to shoot freely without undue notifications.
The second issue is a simple fix to an autofocus issue that could be found when shooting in certain zoom ranges. This fix will keep the ability to autofocus accurately and clearly across all zoom ranges.
How to Download
As usual, firmware updates are easy to download and install for Canon cameras. While these firmware updates cover the same fixes, they are different updates with one being a Version 1.0.3 update for the R5 Mark II and the other being Version 1.0.2 update for the R1.
It appears that these updates are currently only available on Canon’s Japanese site for now, which you can find here. However, they should make it to the US version of Canon’s website here soon too.
